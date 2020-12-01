England’s Malan shines on return home

AFP, PAARL, South Africa





Batsman Dawid Malan on Sunday returned to the town where he grew up and guided England to a series-clinching victory over South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Boland Park in Paarl.

Left-handed Malan made 55 off 40 balls to anchor a tricky chase, as England reached a target of 147 with four wickets and one ball to spare.

Malan, 33, was born in England, but grew up in Paarl and attended the local high school. He made his first-class debut for the provincial team at Boland Park in February 2006 before going back to England and playing for Middlesex.

England’s Dawid Malan hits a four against South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“My cricket was learned in the nets at the back here,” Malan told SuperSport TV. “It was nice to come home and win a game for England.”

South Africa could only manage 146-6 after being sent in on a slow pitch, which offered help to the spinners. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 2-23.

England struggled in reply, with left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi taking a career-best 3-19, dismissing England big guns Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Malan, batting at No. 3, said that he struggled to time the ball at the start of the innings, but he found his touch in a fifth-wicket stand of 51 with captain Eoin Morgan, before falling to an athletic catch on the long-on boundary.

Morgan said he was always confident that England’s batting depth would prevail, despite the tourists falling below the required run rate for much of the chase.

“Experience helps,” Morgan said. “Holding your nerve, having been there a number of times.”