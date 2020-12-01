Batsman Dawid Malan on Sunday returned to the town where he grew up and guided England to a series-clinching victory over South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Boland Park in Paarl.
Left-handed Malan made 55 off 40 balls to anchor a tricky chase, as England reached a target of 147 with four wickets and one ball to spare.
Malan, 33, was born in England, but grew up in Paarl and attended the local high school. He made his first-class debut for the provincial team at Boland Park in February 2006 before going back to England and playing for Middlesex.
Photo: AFP
“My cricket was learned in the nets at the back here,” Malan told SuperSport TV. “It was nice to come home and win a game for England.”
South Africa could only manage 146-6 after being sent in on a slow pitch, which offered help to the spinners. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 2-23.
England struggled in reply, with left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi taking a career-best 3-19, dismissing England big guns Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.
Malan, batting at No. 3, said that he struggled to time the ball at the start of the innings, but he found his touch in a fifth-wicket stand of 51 with captain Eoin Morgan, before falling to an athletic catch on the long-on boundary.
Morgan said he was always confident that England’s batting depth would prevail, despite the tourists falling below the required run rate for much of the chase.
“Experience helps,” Morgan said. “Holding your nerve, having been there a number of times.”
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all