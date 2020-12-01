Spurs go top as Edinson Cavani rescues United

Reuters, LONDON





Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday returned to the top of the English Premier League as they ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea, but there was more woe for north London rivals Arsenal, who suffered a fifth defeat in their opening 10 matches.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score twice for Manchester United who overturned a 2-0 halftime deficit at Southampton to win 3-2 — a club record eighth successive away league win moving them into the top half.

When Spurs briefly led the table before the international break it was said that their next run of fixtures would give a better indication of whether they are title contenders. After the previous weekend’s 2-0 home win against Manchester City, their disciplined display at Chelsea to earn a point has perhaps persuaded a few more that they have a shot.

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, rear, scores against Southampton in their Premier League match at St Mary’s in Southampton, England, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“If we’re contenders then they have to be contenders,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after his side missed the chance to move top with a victory.

Timo Werner had a goal ruled out for Chelsea in the first half and Tammy Abraham should have done better with a header after the break, but Spurs always looked capable of snatching a goal.

They are now unbeaten in nine league games since an opening-day defeat at home to Everton and have kept three consecutive clean sheets, but manager Jose Mourinho continues to downplay his side’s chances of finishing above the likes of champions Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

“We’re not even in the [title] race so we’re not a horse. We’re a pony,” the Portuguese said.

Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers left them in 14th place with 13 points.

The result was overshadowed by a sickening clash of heads between Wolves forward Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz that left the Mexican in hospital.

During a 10-minute stoppage, Jimenez needed oxygen and was taken off on a stretcher before being rushed to hospital, where he underwent an operation on a fractured skull.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital,” Wolves said in a statement yesterday. “He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.”

For Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta it is a case of back to the drawing board. His misfiring side have three points fewer after 10 games this term than they did last season under Unai Emery, who was sacked a year ago.

It is their worst points haul after 10 games of a Premier League season.

“It’s my responsibility for the team to score more goals. There are no excuses — we have to improve,” Arteta said.

United appeared to be heading for defeat when James Ward-Prowse scored a stunning free-kick, having set up Jan Bednarek to open the scoring in the first half at St Mary’s, but Cavani, 33, came on at the start of the second half and flipped the match on its head with a virtuoso display.

First he set up Bruno Fernandes to give United hope and then struck with two headed goals, the second in stoppage-time.

“Sometimes when we scored goals it’s hard to be the perfect goal,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said as his side moved up to eighth, five points off top spot with a game in hand. “Edinson has been around the block, scored so many goals, he’s played football so long, been between both posts, he’s seen this game before, he’s seen that cross before, he knows exactly what moment to move.”