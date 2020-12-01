Mahomes, Hill lead Chiefs over Buccaneers

AFP, WASHINGTON





Patrick Mahomes on Sunday threw for 462 yards and tossed three touchdowns to Tyreek Hill, as reigning NFL champions Kansas City edged Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay 27-24.

Mahomes completed 37 of 49 passes, while Hill caught 13 for 269 yards as the Chiefs improved to 10-1.

Brady, who went 27 of 41 for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, saw the Buccaneers fall to 7-5.

“We have so many good weapons,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard to take away things when we have so many good guys. This week it was Tyreek’s week.”

Mahomes connected on touchdown passes of 75 and 44 yards to Hill in the first quarter as the Chiefs seized a 17-0 lead.

“I try to get the ball out of my hands quickly, get the ball to our playmakers in space,” Mahomes said. “I’m just taking what’s there.”

Brady threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Jones to answer, but Harrison Butker kicked his second field goal to lift Kansas City ahead 20-7 at halftime.

Mahomes was 25 of 33 for 359 yards in the first half, the most in any NFL opening half in 18 years.

After a Ryan Succop field goal for Tampa Bay, Mahomes found Hill again on a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 27-10 lead.

“Every week I try to set the example, working hard and giving my all,” said Hill, who seized the NFL reception yardage lead. “That feels good, but I still feel like there’s a lot of work for me to do. I’m always looking to get better. I want to be the best receiver in the game.”

Brady hit Mike Evans on touchdown throws of 31 and 7 yards, the shorter one coming with 4 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, to lift the Buccaneers within the final margin.

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ran 27 times for 178 yards and scored three first-half touchdowns to power the Titans over Indianapolis 45-26.

Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, while Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Cleveland Browns improved to 8-3 with a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville.

Shortly after the Jaguars lost owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell, saying: “Our football operation needs new leadership.”

Elsewhere, the Dolphins downed the Jets 20-3, the Packers battered the Bears 41-25, the Bills beat the Chargers 27-17, the 49ers edged the Rams 23-20, the Patriots defeated the Cardinals 20-17, the Falcons thrashed the Raiders 43-6, the Vikings pipped the Panthers 28-27, the Saints spanked the Broncos 31-3 and the Giants tamed the Bengals 19-17.