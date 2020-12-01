Patrick Mahomes on Sunday threw for 462 yards and tossed three touchdowns to Tyreek Hill, as reigning NFL champions Kansas City edged Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay 27-24.
Mahomes completed 37 of 49 passes, while Hill caught 13 for 269 yards as the Chiefs improved to 10-1.
Brady, who went 27 of 41 for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, saw the Buccaneers fall to 7-5.
“We have so many good weapons,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard to take away things when we have so many good guys. This week it was Tyreek’s week.”
Mahomes connected on touchdown passes of 75 and 44 yards to Hill in the first quarter as the Chiefs seized a 17-0 lead.
“I try to get the ball out of my hands quickly, get the ball to our playmakers in space,” Mahomes said. “I’m just taking what’s there.”
Brady threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Jones to answer, but Harrison Butker kicked his second field goal to lift Kansas City ahead 20-7 at halftime.
Mahomes was 25 of 33 for 359 yards in the first half, the most in any NFL opening half in 18 years.
After a Ryan Succop field goal for Tampa Bay, Mahomes found Hill again on a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 27-10 lead.
“Every week I try to set the example, working hard and giving my all,” said Hill, who seized the NFL reception yardage lead. “That feels good, but I still feel like there’s a lot of work for me to do. I’m always looking to get better. I want to be the best receiver in the game.”
Brady hit Mike Evans on touchdown throws of 31 and 7 yards, the shorter one coming with 4 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, to lift the Buccaneers within the final margin.
Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ran 27 times for 178 yards and scored three first-half touchdowns to power the Titans over Indianapolis 45-26.
Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, while Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Cleveland Browns improved to 8-3 with a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville.
Shortly after the Jaguars lost owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell, saying: “Our football operation needs new leadership.”
Elsewhere, the Dolphins downed the Jets 20-3, the Packers battered the Bears 41-25, the Bills beat the Chargers 27-17, the 49ers edged the Rams 23-20, the Patriots defeated the Cardinals 20-17, the Falcons thrashed the Raiders 43-6, the Vikings pipped the Panthers 28-27, the Saints spanked the Broncos 31-3 and the Giants tamed the Bengals 19-17.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all