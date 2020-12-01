A “mourning” SSC Napoli on Sunday honored their club legend Diego Maradona with a 4-0 victory over AS Roma, while AC Milan extended their lead in Serie A by beating ACF Fiorentina.
In Naples, players took to the pitch wearing an Argentina-inspired jersey in tribute to Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week.
Captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a free-kick after half an hour, celebrating his goal by holding up and kissing the No. 10 jersey of the Argentina great.
Photo: AP
Fabian Ruiz added a second just after the hour mark, with club record goalscorer Dries Mertens and substitute Matteo Politano adding two more in the final 10 minutes.
“There is an air of sadness,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “This is a wonderful city even when the weather is bad and yet there is an atmosphere of mourning.”
A minute’s silence had been observed before the game, as in all matches in Italy, in memory of Maradona, who spent seven years at Napoli.
A photograph of Maradona was projected onto giant screens in the 10th minute, as players stopped to applaud.
Napoli’s jersey with white and light blue vertical stripes was specially designed to remember Maradona, who led the club to their only Serie A titles in 1986-1987 and 1989-1990, as well as the UEFA Cup in 1988-1989.
“The city has done everything to honor him, the team, too. Diego will always remain,” Gattuso said. “He is a legend, who has done something important. Those who have been lucky enough to see it cannot forget it.”
Napoli overtake Roma to move fifth, with both teams six points behind leaders AC Milan, who pulled five points clear of city rivals Inter and US Sassuolo after seeing off Fiorentina 2-0.
Top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic watched from the stands after picking up a muscle injury the previous weekend and head coach Stefano Pioli was also absent recovering from COVID-19, but Milan still extended their unbeaten run in the league.
Franck Kessie set up Alessio Romagnoli for the opener on 17 minutes, with the Ivorian adding a second from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.
Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski then denied Kessie a second from the penalty spot after Martin Caceres fouled Theo Hernandez.
Pioli spoke to the team by videoconference after the game.
“Pioli congratulated everyone for winning this very important match,” Kessie said.
Milan have now gone 21 league matches without defeat since Serie A returned in June after a COVID-19 lockdown.
New Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli fell to his second defeat in as many games, with his side just three points above the relegation zone and without a goal in their past four games.
In Rome, SS Lazio’s players took to the pitch with special “AD10S” jerseys in honor of Maradona, but slumped to a 3-1 loss to Udinese, whose victory was paved by their Argentina players.
The hosts trailed after quarter of an hour when Argentine Roberto Pereyra set up Turkish midfielder Tolgay Arslan for Udinese’s first goal against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in six years.
Rodrigo de Paul then set up fellow Argentine Ignacio Pussetto for the second just before halftime and provided the assist for another compatriot, Fernando Forestieri, midway through the second half.
Lazio looked weary after their 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Zenit St Petersburg last week, but pulled a goal back through a Ciro Immobile penalty on 74 minutes.
The Romans are ninth.
“It’s a bad defeat, we need to reset as soon as possible,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said.
Elsewhere, Cagliari were held 2-2 at home by Spezia, while Bologna edged Crotone 1-0.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all