Blatter, Platini face probe
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini are being investigated for “fraud” and “breach of trust” in Switzerland, a source with access to the probe said on Friday. The former power brokers of world soccer were originally part of a legal procedure opened in 2015 over a 2011 payment to Platini of 2 million Swiss francs (US$2.2 million). The Swiss prosecutors have changed the focus of their investigation, the same source said. Platini’s entourage on Friday said that the Swiss prosecutors were “maintaining this five-year-old case artificially by widening the accusations.”
Al Ahly win title
Al Ahly’s Mohamed Magdi scored a stunning goal four minutes from time as they beat bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 to claim the CAF Champions League title and extend their record number of wins in Africa’s elite club competition to nine. The teams were locked at 1-1 at the Cairo International Stadium when midfielder Magdi collected a loose ball 30m out, showed neat control under pressure and volleyed into the corner of the net.
St Helens win after hooter
Jack Welsby scored a last-gasp try in remarkable fashion after the fulltime hooter to claim the Super League Grand Final title for St Helens with an 8-4 victory over Wigan. The scores were level at 4-4 heading into the final minute, thanks to two Lachlan Coote penalties and a Jake Bibby try for Wigan. Zak Hardaker had the chance to win it for the Warriors with a penalty from 45m at Hull’s KCOM Stadium, but the center dragged his effort wide with 50 seconds remaining and St Helens aimed to work downfield for a late drop-goal attempt. Tommy Makinson was lined up for the effort and, as the ball landed in his winger’s hands, the fulltime hooter sounded. His attempt rattled the right-hand post and landed on the turf before bouncing toward the in-goal area, with Wigan fullback Bevan French attempting to shield the loose ball to safety. However, center Welsby’s valiant chase proved valuable as he dived for the ball, grounded inches short of the deadball line and — after a lengthy look by video referee Ben Thaler — the winning try was awarded.
Woman to play in Power 5
Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller was to don a football uniform for Vanderbilt and was poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visited the Missouri Tigers after press time last night. “Let’s make history,” senior Sarah Fuller wrote on Twitter on Friday with a photograph of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands. No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. A senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994. Fuller said it was an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out. “I think it’s amazing and incredible, but I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Taiwan Steel on Sunday defeated Hang Yuan 3-1 to clinch the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title with a match to spare after Taipower were held to a 1-1 draw by National University of Sport. The victory saw Tainan achieve the rare achievement of being “double champions” after the Uni-President Lions baseball team won the CPBL championship earlier this month against the CTBC Brothers. Turks and Caicos striker Marc Fenelus powered a header into the top corner to give the league leaders an early lead over Hang Yuan in New Taipei City. Just before the hour mark, Hang Yuan defender Hsu Yi fouled