SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Blatter, Platini face probe

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini are being investigated for “fraud” and “breach of trust” in Switzerland, a source with access to the probe said on Friday. The former power brokers of world soccer were originally part of a legal procedure opened in 2015 over a 2011 payment to Platini of 2 million Swiss francs (US$2.2 million). The Swiss prosecutors have changed the focus of their investigation, the same source said. Platini’s entourage on Friday said that the Swiss prosecutors were “maintaining this five-year-old case artificially by widening the accusations.”

SOCCER

Al Ahly win title

Al Ahly’s Mohamed Magdi scored a stunning goal four minutes from time as they beat bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 to claim the CAF Champions League title and extend their record number of wins in Africa’s elite club competition to nine. The teams were locked at 1-1 at the Cairo International Stadium when midfielder Magdi collected a loose ball 30m out, showed neat control under pressure and volleyed into the corner of the net.

RUGBY LEAGUE

St Helens win after hooter

Jack Welsby scored a last-gasp try in remarkable fashion after the fulltime hooter to claim the Super League Grand Final title for St Helens with an 8-4 victory over Wigan. The scores were level at 4-4 heading into the final minute, thanks to two Lachlan Coote penalties and a Jake Bibby try for Wigan. Zak Hardaker had the chance to win it for the Warriors with a penalty from 45m at Hull’s KCOM Stadium, but the center dragged his effort wide with 50 seconds remaining and St Helens aimed to work downfield for a late drop-goal attempt. Tommy Makinson was lined up for the effort and, as the ball landed in his winger’s hands, the fulltime hooter sounded. His attempt rattled the right-hand post and landed on the turf before bouncing toward the in-goal area, with Wigan fullback Bevan French attempting to shield the loose ball to safety. However, center Welsby’s valiant chase proved valuable as he dived for the ball, grounded inches short of the deadball line and — after a lengthy look by video referee Ben Thaler — the winning try was awarded.

FOOTBALL

Woman to play in Power 5

Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller was to don a football uniform for Vanderbilt and was poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visited the Missouri Tigers after press time last night. “Let’s make history,” senior Sarah Fuller wrote on Twitter on Friday with a photograph of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands. No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. A senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994. Fuller said it was an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out. “I think it’s amazing and incredible, but I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.