Bills’ Allen shows growth ahead of Chargers match

AP, ORCHARD PARK, New York





As much as he would like, Josh Allen cannot change the past when the topic of the Bills quarterback’s first career start was mentioned this week.

“Obviously, very nervous, and things didn’t turn out so great,” Allen said when asked to recall any lingering memories of the Buffalo’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks into the 2018 season.

“I should’ve, could’ve done a better job if I could go back and do it all over now, but it did teach me some valuable lessons,” he said. “It helped me. It really did, and I think you need to go through some of the bumps and bruises.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during their NFL game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 1. Photo: AP

In finishing 18 of 33 for 245 yards with a touchdown in the final minute and two interceptions, Allen’s outing was typically reflective of a raw rookie thrust into action after Nathan Peterman unraveled in Buffalo’s season opener.

The signs of growth have become undeniably apparent two-and-a-half years later as Allen and the American Football Conference East-leading Bills (7-3) prepare to host the Chargers (3-7) today.

In playing a key role in Buffalo winning at least seven of their first 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995-1996, Allen has shed many of his erratic tendencies to be considered one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks.

It helps that Buffalo spent the past two off-seasons upgrading the talent around Allen.

And yet, coach Sean McDermott said Allen deserves credit for his ability to learn from his mistakes.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has seen a difference.

“He’s grown tremendously,” Lynn said. “It’s what you would expect from a young quarterback of his skillset and football IQ,” he said.

“These guys don’t come into the league [as] hall of famers. They get developed, and they get better every single year. This year, he’s looking like the league MVP to me,” he said.