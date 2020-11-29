As much as he would like, Josh Allen cannot change the past when the topic of the Bills quarterback’s first career start was mentioned this week.
“Obviously, very nervous, and things didn’t turn out so great,” Allen said when asked to recall any lingering memories of the Buffalo’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks into the 2018 season.
“I should’ve, could’ve done a better job if I could go back and do it all over now, but it did teach me some valuable lessons,” he said. “It helped me. It really did, and I think you need to go through some of the bumps and bruises.”
Photo: AP
In finishing 18 of 33 for 245 yards with a touchdown in the final minute and two interceptions, Allen’s outing was typically reflective of a raw rookie thrust into action after Nathan Peterman unraveled in Buffalo’s season opener.
The signs of growth have become undeniably apparent two-and-a-half years later as Allen and the American Football Conference East-leading Bills (7-3) prepare to host the Chargers (3-7) today.
In playing a key role in Buffalo winning at least seven of their first 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995-1996, Allen has shed many of his erratic tendencies to be considered one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks.
It helps that Buffalo spent the past two off-seasons upgrading the talent around Allen.
And yet, coach Sean McDermott said Allen deserves credit for his ability to learn from his mistakes.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has seen a difference.
“He’s grown tremendously,” Lynn said. “It’s what you would expect from a young quarterback of his skillset and football IQ,” he said.
“These guys don’t come into the league [as] hall of famers. They get developed, and they get better every single year. This year, he’s looking like the league MVP to me,” he said.
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Taiwan Steel on Sunday defeated Hang Yuan 3-1 to clinch the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title with a match to spare after Taipower were held to a 1-1 draw by National University of Sport. The victory saw Tainan achieve the rare achievement of being “double champions” after the Uni-President Lions baseball team won the CPBL championship earlier this month against the CTBC Brothers. Turks and Caicos striker Marc Fenelus powered a header into the top corner to give the league leaders an early lead over Hang Yuan in New Taipei City. Just before the hour mark, Hang Yuan defender Hsu Yi fouled