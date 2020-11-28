DeShaun Watson on Thursday threw for four touchdowns and 318 yards as the red-hot Houston Texans kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Will Fuller finished with two touchdown catches and a total of 171 yards, while defensive end J.J. Watt returned an interception for a touchdown for the Texans, who have won three of their past four games.
“We wanted to show we can have an explosive offense and defense,” Watson said. “It was fun. We are ready to get home to have some celebrations. We plan on feeding off this. We got Indy next week and we are ready to go.”
Photo: AFP
The game was one of two played on Thanksgiving. In the other matchup, Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns as Washington moved into first place in the hapless National Football Conference East Division with a 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The NFL’s showcase day was marred by the postponement until tomorrow of the marquee evening contest between the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore after several Ravens’ players were diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in an angry response from the Steelers.
The Ravens’ outbreak now means that seven players are on the COVID-19 injury list, which indicates a player has tested positive or is considered a “high-risk” close contact of an infected person.
The addition of defensive end Jihad Ward to the list on Thursday means that tomorrow’s rescheduled game is also in jeopardy.
Houston’s Tyrell Adams racked up a season-high 17 tackles, while Duke Johnson rushed for 80 yards and also scored a touchdown in the victory at Ford Field.
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and one touchdown, while Adrian Peterson gained 55 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Lions, who dropped to 4-7 for the season.
Lions coach Matt Patricia was bombarded with questions from reporters about his job security.
“My focus every day is on the guys in that locker room and working as hard as I can to help them be successful,” Patricia said.
Tampa Bay faced one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses in their previous outing, but the Buccaneers will shift gears in week 12 and face one of the league’s most explosive offenses.
Tomorrow’s marquee quarterback matchup of Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Bucs could result in plenty of fireworks.
Mahomes is coming off a 35-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Brady had an uncharacteristically subpar performance in his last outing, a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
“We’ve built chemistry with bringing the same guys back year-in and year-out, so we know where each other is on that football field,” Mahomes said.
Mahomes leads the offense, along with one of his favorite targets: Travis Kelce, who ranks third among receivers with 896 yards.
Despite some of his recent struggles, Brady is still an iconic quarterback capable of explosive plays. He has gone zero-for-nine in his past four games on passing attempts of more than 20 yards, but he is not the type of quarterback to stay in a funk very long.
“We’ve got guys open, we’ve just missed them,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. “And there are times when coverage dictates you go to that guy. I think we can do a better job of utilizing the deep ball in our game plan.”
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
TRYLESS ENCOUNTER: Australia’s Jordan Petaia came closest to scoring a try as Argentina remained unbeaten after a battle of penalties between Sanchez and Hodge Argentina yesterday battled back to earn a brutal 15-15 Tri Nations draw in a messy game against Australia, reinforcing their credentials after an epic win against the All Blacks last week. The Pumas looked in trouble when they slipped nine points behind in the second half in Newcastle, north of Sydney, but the golden boot of Nicolas Sanchez rescued them to keep the tournament wide open. After his 25 points against New Zealand, he again bagged them all, with his Australia opposite number Reece Hodge missing a penalty in the dying minutes to secure a win for the Wallabies. Mario Ledesma’s side came
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all