Steve Smith and Aaron Finch yesterday led the way with centuries as Australia opened their home summer with a one-day international victory over India by 66 runs in the first men’s international cricket played in front of a crowd since March.
The capacity of the Sydney Cricket Ground was reduced by 50 percent because of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, but a crowd of 17,821, mostly backing the tourists, were treated to some fireworks from the home batsmen in the afternoon sun.
Finch scored 114 in an opening stand of 156 with David Warner (69) to lay a platform, before his predecessor as captain Smith smashed 105 off 66 balls to drive Australia to 374-6 — their highest total against India.
Photo: AFP
India, who were forced to spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival in Australia, always looked like struggling to chase down the third-highest tally they had conceded in any one-day international.
Hardik Pandya thumped four sixes in a bright 90 to give them hope, but the innings petered out after his fifth-wicket partnership of 128 with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) was broken and India limped to 308-8 in their 50 overs.
“I’ve been searching for something for a couple of months, but a few days ago something just clicked,” Smith said of his batting.
“It was nice to contribute to a good win,” he said.
The teams lined up in a “Barefoot Circle” in recognition of Australia’s Aborigines before the match, along with moments of silence to remember Dean Jones, who died last month, and Phillip Hughes, who suffered a fatal injury at the ground six years ago.
There was another short pause early in the Australia innings when two environmentalists ran onto the field, but Finch and Warner were soon back pillaging runs.
Smith survived an early scare on 15 when he was given out leg before wicket, but he immediately reviewed and the tracker showed the ball was going a whisker above the stumps.
Thereafter, Smith looked at his very best as he raced to the third-fastest one-day international century by an Australia player in 62 balls, clubbing 10 fours and four sixes.
Finch had already secured his 17th century in the format from a more pedestrian 117 deliveries, before departing to make way for a vintage Glenn Maxwell cameo of 45 runs off 19 balls.
Paceman Mohammed Shami was the pick of India’s bowlers (3-59) and he skittled Smith with a full toss in the final over of the innings.
Josh Hazlewood (3-55) stalled a blistering start to India’s innings by removing Mayank Agarwal, before dismissing Virat Kohli (21) and Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-54) redeemed himself with ball in hand after dropping Kohli in the deep when the India captain was on 1, but his was only one of a string of misfields from both sides.
India play two more one-day internationals in Sydney and Canberra, before a three-match Twenty20 series and four Tests.
“I think we had enough preparation so no excuses,” Kohli said. “The key to keeping the batsmen in check is picking up wickets and we couldn’t do that.”
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
TRYLESS ENCOUNTER: Australia’s Jordan Petaia came closest to scoring a try as Argentina remained unbeaten after a battle of penalties between Sanchez and Hodge Argentina yesterday battled back to earn a brutal 15-15 Tri Nations draw in a messy game against Australia, reinforcing their credentials after an epic win against the All Blacks last week. The Pumas looked in trouble when they slipped nine points behind in the second half in Newcastle, north of Sydney, but the golden boot of Nicolas Sanchez rescued them to keep the tournament wide open. After his 25 points against New Zealand, he again bagged them all, with his Australia opposite number Reece Hodge missing a penalty in the dying minutes to secure a win for the Wallabies. Mario Ledesma’s side came
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all