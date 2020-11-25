Smith relieved to find his hands as India series looms

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia batsman Steve Smith has said that a training breakthrough during a stint in isolation has helped him find his hands again and that he is confident his Indian Premier League (IPL) struggles are behind him as he prepares to face India on Friday.

Smith had a relatively quiet IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), scoring 311 runs at 25.91 in 14 matches. He had averaged 41.40 in the previous three years of the tournament.

The 31-year-old said that he had hardly picked up a bat during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and then struggled on Australia’s limited overs tour of England, where he scored 31 runs in three Twenty20 innings.

Australia’s Steve Smith, front, attempts to hit a bouncer from New Zealand’s bowling in their Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 28 last year. Photo: AFP

Smith’s batting woes were a major concern for Australia, who are set to face India in six limited overs matches before the mouth-watering Test series.

However, back in isolation in Sydney after returning from the UAE, Smith said that he felt like he had found his rhythm, and was striking the ball better and able to place it where he wanted.

“The past few days I have found something... I have found my hands, which I am extremely excited about,” Smith told reporters yesterday. “I had a big smile on my face.”

The smile will no doubt spread to the faces of Australian fans if Smith has truly rediscovered his form.

He averages 84.05 against India in Tests and 60.46 in one-day internationals.