Goff’s Rams use air assault to sink Buccaneers 27-24

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Jared Goff on Monday passed for three touchdowns and 376 yards as the Los Angeles Rams showed their offensive versatility with a 27-24 victory over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including a combined 23 completions to his favorite targets Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, in front of a crowd of 33,600 — limited due to COVID-19 prevention measures — in Tampa, Florida.

Woods had a dozen catches for 130 yards and Kupp caught 11 passes for 145 yards, as the Rams shelved their traditional running game to beat the Buccaneers with an air assault.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, right, eludes a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr in their NFL game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP

“It is about time we started to click a little bit,” Goff said of his receiving corps. “It was a fun night.”

Matt Gay booted a 40-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left, while Jordan Fuller grabbed his second interception of the game less than a minute later in a battle between two of the top teams in the National Football Conference.

“We got back to ourselves on the last drive and put some points on the board,” Goff said. “Our defense stepped up and did a great job. That’s a good offense we played today.”

The Rams improved to 7-3 to keep pace with the first-placed Seattle Seahawks, while the second-placed Buccaneers lost some ground to the New Orleans Saints in their division.

The contest featured an all-black officiating crew for the first time in NFL history. Leading the way was Jerome Boger, who is in his 15th season as a referee and 17th overall as an NFL official.

Brady’s Buccaneers lost for the second time in three games and the NFL’s all-time touchdown pass leader had a rough night, throwing two interceptions.

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns.

COLIN KAEPERNICK

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let NFL teams know that he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.

Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the US national anthem, posted on social media: “1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in the work with @E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week #StillReady #StopRunning.”

The post was accompanied by a video of Kaepernick working out with his former 49ers teammate defensive back Eric Reid, who joined in the kneeling protest and is also without a team.

Kaepernick, who is 33, filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in October 2017 after going unsigned as a free agent through the fall of that season, following his decision to opt out of a contract with the 49ers.

The two sides reached a settlement last year but, despite the NFL recognizing the players’ right to protest, Kaepernick has had little interest from teams, even as he continues to work out.

Kaepernick’s post comes after the Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in need of a quarterback after their rookie starter Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Reuters