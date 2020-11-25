All Blacks players are being deliberately provoked during practice to improve their discipline ahead of Saturday’s grudge match against Argentina, assistant coach John Plumtree revealed yesterday.
Plumtree said that poor self-control was a major reason why the All Blacks posted back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2011 when they succumbed to Los Pumas on Nov. 14.
Head coach Ian Foster has found unusual ways to ensure that there is no repeat during the return Tri Nations fixture in Newcastle, Australia, on Saturday, Plumtree said.
Photo: AP
“We’ve put a big focus on it during training, putting players under pressure,” Plumtree told a conference call. “Fozzie’s been working really hard on coming up with some creative games where potentially the players might get a little bit upset with some of his decisions, particularly on refereeing.”
He said the players had “come a long way” in containing their emotions on the pitch and helping one another remain calm in pressure situations.
The three-time world champions committed a combined 26 penalties in successive defeats to Australia and Argentina, gifting their opponents decisive points.
The South Americans are expected to adopt similar niggling tactics on Saturday.
Fullback Beauden Barrett said that the players acknowledged the problem and were working to address it.
“It starts with discipline, it starts with the individual,” he said. “It’s like a skill or physical training. We need to train the brain as well.”
Barrett said the All Blacks were grateful that they still have the chance to win the Tri Nations if they post a convincing win over Argentina on Saturday.
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘THAT HURT’: Ferran Torres scored an inspired treble, and despite Sergio Ramos leaving the pitch with a hamstring strain, Germany could not stem the tide Spain on Tuesday dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals, joining France, who came from behind to beat Sweden 4-2. Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931. “That hurt,” German midfielder Toni Kroos said. “The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it’s done — with and without the ball.” “There are no excuses. Now we know where we stand,” Serge Gnabry added. Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where