Liverpool on Sunday shrugged off an injury crisis to move level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the English Premier League with a 3-0 win over Leicester City, while 10-man Arsenal were left to cling on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United by Nicolas Pepe’s red card.
The champions were without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri, while top scorer Mohamed Salah was absent due to COVID-19. Yet, Juergen Klopp’s men were still imperious in easing past a Leicester side that had started the weekend on top of the table.
The Foxes did not do themselves any favors when Jonny Evans turned James Milner’s corner into his own net to reward Liverpool’s bright start.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Diogo Jota then became the first ever Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games with a downward header from Andy Robertson’s cross.
Only a combination of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and the woodwork kept Liverpool from a repeat of the 4-0 thrashing they dished out to Leicester when the sides last met in December last year, but Robert Firmino then rounded off a fine night for the champions with a towering header from another Milner corner six minutes from time.
“Playing them like that tonight, I do not take for granted,” Klopp said. “The boys were on fire.”
Liverpool have now set a new club record of 64 unbeaten league games at Anfield.
Leicester’s loss means Arsenal are just five points off the top four, but Mikel Arteta was furious at Pepe’s lack of discipline as the Gunners were lucky to escape with a point at Elland Road.
“It’s unacceptable,” said the Spaniard, whose side have won just one of their past five league games. “With 10 men it is a big disadvantage. I really liked the personality of the team when Pepe let the team down, how we stuck to our jobs. Obviously, it makes it really difficult.”
Leeds are 14th after their third consecutive match without a win, but Marcelo Bielsa’s men were left cursing their luck as Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha all hit the woodwork.
Everton recovered from three straight defeats to beat Fulham 3-2 thanks to a brace from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The England international moved to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with Abdoulaye Doucoure also on target for Carlo Ancelotti’s men before halftime.
Bobby Decordova-Reid had equalized at 1-1 for Fulham, but their woes from the penalty spot continued as a third different player this season missed when Ivan Cavaleiro scooped his effort over the bar.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek reduced the deficit 20 minutes from time, but Everton held on to win for the first time in five league games to move up to sixth place.
“The most important part of the game was to be back to winning,” Ancelotti said. “We lost energy in the second half, the players were tired. I changed to put more fresh legs on the pitch, but we had to defend. In the end it went well.”
Fulham remain one place above the relegation zone after their third defeat in four games.
Bottom side Sheffield United’s wait for their first win this season goes on after they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United at Bramall Lane.
Sebastien Haller scored the winner in the 56th minute with a fierce shot to move the Irons up to eighth.
