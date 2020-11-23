SPORTS BRIEFS

SWIMMING

Dressel sets two records

Caeleb Dressel on Saturday set a pair of short-course world records at the International Swimming League final in Budapest, Hungary. Expected to be one of the top stars at next summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, Dressel became the first swimmer to eclipse 48 seconds in the 100m butterfly, touching with a time of 47.78 seconds. About 40 minutes later, he won the 50 freestyle in 20.16, eclipsing his own short-course record by 0.08. In the 100m butterfly, the 24-year-old Florida native broke the mark of 48.08 set by South Africa’s Chad le Clos at the 2016 Short Course World Championships. Le Clos finished second in Saturday’s race at Duna Arena in 48.45.

MOTO GP

Oliveira seals top home start

Miguel Oliveira is to start his home Portuguese Grand Prix from the front of the grid after emerging quickest in qualifying on Saturday to claim his maiden MotoGP pole. The Portuguese KTM-Tech3 rider, 25, is to be joined on the front row of the season-closer in Portimao by Franco Morbidelli and Australian Jack Miller. Joan Mir’s hopes of finishing with a flourish after claiming the world title last week appear slim after he failed to make it into Q2 which determines the make-up of the front four rows. The Spaniard is to start from a lowly 20th on the grid. “Every time I’m on the circuit I feel better and better, and it’s great to get my first pole here in Portugal,” Oliveira said. Morbidelli, who won last weekend in Valencia as well as at the Teruel MotoGP earlier this season, said that he had to work hard to get on the front row. “It was tough, but to end so well is a positive,” said the Italian, who was just 0.044 seconds behind Oliveira. “It was unbelievable to get into Q2 and then almost be on pole position.” Miller said that being on the front row would be crucial today on a circuit where “it’s hard to pass.” “There’s a lot of wind in the last corner so that can be scary, but the bike has been amazing all weekend. There isn’t anyone who isn’t having fun out there,” he said.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Figueiredo fight over fast

Not so long ago, the UFC men’s flyweight division was so thin and so boring that Dana White considered dropping the whole weight class. A brilliant Brazilian champion nicknamed the “God of War” has changed everything for the smallest men on the roster. Deiveson Figueiredo stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 255 on Saturday night, defending his men’s 125-pound (56.7kg) belt for the first time with another impressive stoppage. Figueiredo (20-1) earned his record-tying seventh stoppage victory in the 125 pound division by clamping onto Perez’s neck out of a scramble at one minute, 57 seconds into the opening round. Perez (24-6) had nearly taken Figueiredo’s back an instant before the champ finished the entertaining fight with the flair and skill that have made him a rising mixed martial arts star in the UFC’s least popular weight class. “I came in here with no pressure,” Figueiredo said. “I know this is my belt. I know I’m going to be the champion for a long time. I came here to do what I told everybody I’m going to do. I said to everybody: ‘I’m going to finish this fight in the first round,’ and I finished the fight in the first round.”