SWIMMING
Dressel sets two records
Caeleb Dressel on Saturday set a pair of short-course world records at the International Swimming League final in Budapest, Hungary. Expected to be one of the top stars at next summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, Dressel became the first swimmer to eclipse 48 seconds in the 100m butterfly, touching with a time of 47.78 seconds. About 40 minutes later, he won the 50 freestyle in 20.16, eclipsing his own short-course record by 0.08. In the 100m butterfly, the 24-year-old Florida native broke the mark of 48.08 set by South Africa’s Chad le Clos at the 2016 Short Course World Championships. Le Clos finished second in Saturday’s race at Duna Arena in 48.45.
MOTO GP
Oliveira seals top home start
Miguel Oliveira is to start his home Portuguese Grand Prix from the front of the grid after emerging quickest in qualifying on Saturday to claim his maiden MotoGP pole. The Portuguese KTM-Tech3 rider, 25, is to be joined on the front row of the season-closer in Portimao by Franco Morbidelli and Australian Jack Miller. Joan Mir’s hopes of finishing with a flourish after claiming the world title last week appear slim after he failed to make it into Q2 which determines the make-up of the front four rows. The Spaniard is to start from a lowly 20th on the grid. “Every time I’m on the circuit I feel better and better, and it’s great to get my first pole here in Portugal,” Oliveira said. Morbidelli, who won last weekend in Valencia as well as at the Teruel MotoGP earlier this season, said that he had to work hard to get on the front row. “It was tough, but to end so well is a positive,” said the Italian, who was just 0.044 seconds behind Oliveira. “It was unbelievable to get into Q2 and then almost be on pole position.” Miller said that being on the front row would be crucial today on a circuit where “it’s hard to pass.” “There’s a lot of wind in the last corner so that can be scary, but the bike has been amazing all weekend. There isn’t anyone who isn’t having fun out there,” he said.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Figueiredo fight over fast
Not so long ago, the UFC men’s flyweight division was so thin and so boring that Dana White considered dropping the whole weight class. A brilliant Brazilian champion nicknamed the “God of War” has changed everything for the smallest men on the roster. Deiveson Figueiredo stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 255 on Saturday night, defending his men’s 125-pound (56.7kg) belt for the first time with another impressive stoppage. Figueiredo (20-1) earned his record-tying seventh stoppage victory in the 125 pound division by clamping onto Perez’s neck out of a scramble at one minute, 57 seconds into the opening round. Perez (24-6) had nearly taken Figueiredo’s back an instant before the champ finished the entertaining fight with the flair and skill that have made him a rising mixed martial arts star in the UFC’s least popular weight class. “I came in here with no pressure,” Figueiredo said. “I know this is my belt. I know I’m going to be the champion for a long time. I came here to do what I told everybody I’m going to do. I said to everybody: ‘I’m going to finish this fight in the first round,’ and I finished the fight in the first round.”
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
One of this year’s strangest NFL stories appears to have reached a conclusion, with robbery charges against former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker dropped by authorities in Florida. The 23-year-old Baker was facing a possible life sentence after he was charged with four counts of robbery. It was claimed that Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two other men, robbed partygoers of thousands of US dollars in cash, watches and other valuables at a party in Florida in May. The charges against Dunbar were dropped in August. Baker, a first-round pick for the Giants last year, was
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
‘THAT HURT’: Ferran Torres scored an inspired treble, and despite Sergio Ramos leaving the pitch with a hamstring strain, Germany could not stem the tide Spain on Tuesday dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals, joining France, who came from behind to beat Sweden 4-2. Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931. “That hurt,” German midfielder Toni Kroos said. “The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it’s done — with and without the ball.” “There are no excuses. Now we know where we stand,” Serge Gnabry added. Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where