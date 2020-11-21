SPORTS BRIEFS

MOTORSPORT

F1 eyes 24 races

Formula One is planning to expand to 24 races in the near future, with some rotation of circuits, Formula One chief executive officer Chase Carey said on Thursday. The sport has penciled in a record 23 races for next year, dependent on developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced organizers to rewrite this season’s schedule and limit races to Europe and the Middle East. Carey, who is handing over to former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali in January while remaining as non-executive chairman of the Liberty Media-owned sport, was speaking to investors. “We expect to move to a 24-race calendar in the next few years and will probably rotate a few races so we will be able to accommodate a few new partners, but they will be limited as long-term partnerships continue to be our priority,” he said.

BASEBALL

MLB minimum salary rises

The minimum salary in Major League Baseball is to rise to US$570,500 next season, a hike of US$7,000. Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with its players’ association, the minimum was US$535,000 in 2017, US$545,000 in 2018 and US$555,000 last year. In the final two seasons of the five-year deal, the increase is calculated as the rise from October to October in the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers. Last month’s figure was announced on Nov. 12 by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the MLB rise was confirmed by the commissioner’s office on Thursday after it conferred with the players’ association. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB and the players’ association agreed to prorated salaries for this year, which reduced the major league minimum from US$563,500 to US$208,704.

SOCCER

Ramos to miss Inter game

Real Madrid are to be without captain Sergio Ramos for their Champions League trip to play Inter after they confirmed on Thursday that he sustained a hamstring injury on international duty with Spain. Ramos was substituted in the first half of the team’s 6-0 thrashing of Germany on Tuesday. “After undergoing tests under the supervision of Real Madrid’s medical team, Sergio Ramos has picked up a hamstring problem,” Real said in a statement. Local media reported that Ramos would miss the visit to high-flying Villarreal in La Liga action today and the Champions League match next week.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor return announced

Conor McGregor has agreed to return to the UFC for a rematch with Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23 at UFC257. UFC president Dana White on Thursday told reporters that McGregor has ended his latest retirement from mixed martial arts by signing an agreement for a 155 pound fight with Poirier. White has not decided whether UFC257 is to be held in Las Vegas or in the UFC’s COVID-19 bubble in Abu Dhabi. “But if the world continues in the direction it looks like it’s headed, it will 100 percent be Fight Island,” White said, meaning the United Arab Emirates. McGregor (22-4) has fought in the UFC cage just twice since November 2016, but he dramatically stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC246 in January last year.