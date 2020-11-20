ATHLETICS
Russian appeals doping ban
Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has appealed a doping ban that saw all of his results from 2010 to 2014 annulled, his lawyer said on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration of Sport last month suspended Ustyugov, who retired in 2014, after concluding that he had received help in trying to conceal his doping. The biathlete’s lawyer Alexei Panich told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he did not yet know the date of the hearing. If the verdict stands, 35-year-old Ustyugov would be stripped of the mass start gold medal and relay bronze he won at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Last month’s ban was the second punishment for the retired biathlete this year.
BASEBALL
Cano banned 162 games
New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was banned 162 games after testing positive for the banned steroid Stanozolol in a second MLB doping breach, the league said on Wednesday. The suspension without pay would commence at the start of next season and cost him about US$24 million in salary, the MLB said in a statement. Cano was with the Seattle Mariners when he was suspended in 2018 after testing positive for the diuretic furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent for drugs that enhance performance. Cano, 38, was suspended for 80 games in 2018, saying at the time he was prescribed furosemide for a “medical ailment” by a doctor in his native Dominican Republic.
FOOTBALL
NFL steps up protocols
The NFL has stepped up its pandemic protocols with tougher restrictions going into effect on Saturday to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the same day the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves in the midst of another outbreak. The stricter measures, which would last until the end of the season, include forcing players to wear masks during practice sessions, a strict 15-minute time limit per person in the dressing room, and making sure all players and coaches have a negative test from the previous day before being allowed into the club’s facilities. According to the latest test results announced by the league earlier this week, 95 players and 175 team personnel had tested positive through Saturday last week since monitoring began in August.
TENNIS
No prep ‘dangerous’: Soares
Playing the Australian Open with no preparation time would be “very dangerous,” Brazilian doubles specialist Bruno Soares warned on Wednesday, after Australian tennis chiefs flagged “new challenges” around the arrival of players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP has said that arrivals originally planned for next month were now uncertain, potentially disrupting the packed January schedule. With players facing a 14-day quarantine, any delay could make it difficult to hold the ATP Cup and other tournaments before the scheduled start of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18. It is also unclear whether players would be allowed to train during quarantine. Soares, playing in the doubles event at the ATP Finals in London this week, said it would be tough to play with no practice. “I think it’s quite dangerous for the players with no preparation I think to go there and compete right away. I think it’s physically very dangerous,” he said.
SANCHEZ DOMINATES: The Pumas took control of the match early and did not give up, posting their first win in 30 Tests against NZ thanks to their defense Argentina yesterday shook off more than 13 months of inactivity to post their first-ever win over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 25-15 in a Tri-Nations Test on neutral soil in Sydney. Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points from a first-half try, six penalties and a conversion, steering them to an insurmountable 16-3 lead at halftime. New Zealand, coming off a loss to Australia last weekend, expected an easier time against an Argentina team playing their first Test since the World Cup in Japan in October last year. Instead, the Pumas took control of the match early on and refused to
One of this year’s strangest NFL stories appears to have reached a conclusion, with robbery charges against former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker dropped by authorities in Florida. The 23-year-old Baker was facing a possible life sentence after he was charged with four counts of robbery. It was claimed that Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two other men, robbed partygoers of thousands of US dollars in cash, watches and other valuables at a party in Florida in May. The charges against Dunbar were dropped in August. Baker, a first-round pick for the Giants last year, was
‘THAT HURT’: Ferran Torres scored an inspired treble, and despite Sergio Ramos leaving the pitch with a hamstring strain, Germany could not stem the tide Spain on Tuesday dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals, joining France, who came from behind to beat Sweden 4-2. Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931. “That hurt,” German midfielder Toni Kroos said. “The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it’s done — with and without the ball.” “There are no excuses. Now we know where we stand,” Serge Gnabry added. Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where
Wales on Friday were consigned to their sixth consecutive defeat as Ireland comfortably won the opening match 32-9 in the Autumn Nations Cup. Ireland overcame two late player withdrawals and injury-enforced exits by both of their flyhalves at an empty Lansdowne Road. Ireland dominated the first half, with lock Quinn Roux scoring the only try. Wales fought back in the second half, but still did not threaten the home side’s tryline. They are on their worst losing run in seven years and Georgia will smell blood in their match scheduled for next week. Coach Andy Farrell’s experimental Ireland selection, two weeks after a failed bid