SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

Russian appeals doping ban

Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has appealed a doping ban that saw all of his results from 2010 to 2014 annulled, his lawyer said on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration of Sport last month suspended Ustyugov, who retired in 2014, after concluding that he had received help in trying to conceal his doping. The biathlete’s lawyer Alexei Panich told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he did not yet know the date of the hearing. If the verdict stands, 35-year-old Ustyugov would be stripped of the mass start gold medal and relay bronze he won at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Last month’s ban was the second punishment for the retired biathlete this year.

BASEBALL

Cano banned 162 games

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was banned 162 games after testing positive for the banned steroid Stanozolol in a second MLB doping breach, the league said on Wednesday. The suspension without pay would commence at the start of next season and cost him about US$24 million in salary, the MLB said in a statement. Cano was with the Seattle Mariners when he was suspended in 2018 after testing positive for the diuretic furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent for drugs that enhance performance. Cano, 38, was suspended for 80 games in 2018, saying at the time he was prescribed furosemide for a “medical ailment” by a doctor in his native Dominican Republic.

FOOTBALL

NFL steps up protocols

The NFL has stepped up its pandemic protocols with tougher restrictions going into effect on Saturday to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the same day the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves in the midst of another outbreak. The stricter measures, which would last until the end of the season, include forcing players to wear masks during practice sessions, a strict 15-minute time limit per person in the dressing room, and making sure all players and coaches have a negative test from the previous day before being allowed into the club’s facilities. According to the latest test results announced by the league earlier this week, 95 players and 175 team personnel had tested positive through Saturday last week since monitoring began in August.

TENNIS

No prep ‘dangerous’: Soares

Playing the Australian Open with no preparation time would be “very dangerous,” Brazilian doubles specialist Bruno Soares warned on Wednesday, after Australian tennis chiefs flagged “new challenges” around the arrival of players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP has said that arrivals originally planned for next month were now uncertain, potentially disrupting the packed January schedule. With players facing a 14-day quarantine, any delay could make it difficult to hold the ATP Cup and other tournaments before the scheduled start of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 18. It is also unclear whether players would be allowed to train during quarantine. Soares, playing in the doubles event at the ATP Finals in London this week, said it would be tough to play with no practice. “I think it’s quite dangerous for the players with no preparation I think to go there and compete right away. I think it’s physically very dangerous,” he said.