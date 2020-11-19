SPORTS BRIEFS

ATHLETICS

Semenya to go to rights court

Caster Semenya’s lawyer Greg Nott on Tuesday said that they would take her case to the European Court of Human Rights in what is likely to be a last-ditch legal challenge against regulations that require the South African and some other female athletes to artificially lower their natural testosterone levels to compete. Nott gave no time frame for their challenge at the Strasbourg, France-based court, but it is unlikely there would be a resolution before the Tokyo Olympic Games. Semenya has not been allowed to compete in the 800m since June last year. She has said that she would try to compete at next year’s Olympics in the 200m, which does not fall under the rules, but it is uncertain whether she would be able to qualify in a race she has little experience in. Nott said in a statement that there has been “growing support” for Semenya’s cause “from institutions and bodies across the globe.” All of Africa’s human rights commissions had now expressed support for Semenya following a previous announcement by the UN Human Rights Council backing Semenya last year, he said. “We remain hopeful that World Athletics will see the error it has made,” Nott said.

RUGBY UNION

Fiji squad riddled with virus

Italy’s Autumn Nations Cup home match against Fiji on Saturday has been canceled after 29 members of the visiting team tested positive for COVID-19, the Italian Rugby Federation and tournament organizers announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the organizers said in a statement that “the potential impact on Fiji’s remaining matches is currently under review.”

ATHLETICS

Marathon victors suspended

This year’s Sofia Marathon winners, Viktoriia Khapilina and Youssef Sbaai, have been provisionally suspended from all racing for doping contraventions, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Tuesday. Ukraine’s Khapilina and Morocco’s Sbaai, who set course records of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 57 seconds and 2:13:03 respectively in the bronze label race in Bulgaria last month, tested positive for a banned substance in an in-competition test, the unit said.

BASKETBALL

NBA adapts season format

The 2020-2021 NBA postseason would be expanded to include a play-in tournament in each conference, the league announced on Tuesday. The regular season, reduced to 72 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to start on Dec. 22, and the post-season is to begin on May 18. Ten teams in each conference would advance to the post-season, with teams seeded seventh through 10th participating in a play-in tournament to gain admission to the conference playoffs. Intriguing differences in the playoff structure hold that the teams with the seventh-best and eighth-best records in each conference would play one game, with the winner becoming the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. At the same time, the teams with the ninth and 10th-best records would play a game, with the winner of that contest then meeting the loser of the “seven-eight” game for the right to become the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. So, the teams 7 and 8 would need only to win one game in two tries while teams 9 and 10 would have to win two in a row. The playoffs are due to end by July 22, the day before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games.