Nadal no fan of replacing line judges with technology

Reuters, LONDON





Rafa Nadal might appear an unlikely traditionalist given the way he has ripped up the tennis blueprint in the past 15 years, but some aspects of the sport, he believes, should not change.

Fans are not the only thing missing from this year’s ATP Finals which are being held in London for the 12th and last time.

Changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic also include the absence of line judges — with Hawkeye line-calling technology automatically deciding whether a ball is in or out.

Rafael Nadal returns to Dominic Thiem in their ATP Finals match at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Nadal is not one to argue the toss with officials, but even if he was, there would be nobody to vent his anger at.

With no room for human error, players have also been denied the chance for Hawkeye challenges — a popular feature for tennis since it was introduced at the 2006 US Open.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said at the French Open that line judges should be scrapped altogether, but Nadal, while accepting the unusual circumstances in London this week, would prefer them to remain stationed on the court.

“I don’t want to create controversy, but I think the traditional court with line judges looks much nicer,” the 34-year-old Spaniard said after his loss to Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.

“Novak said line judges were not needed. All opinions are respected. There are different visions of the sport, but for me I like it less without line judges,” Nadal said.

“It’s welcome here so we can adapt to the circumstances, but if you ask me towards the future I prefer line judges. It’s true the sport has not changed many things in the last 50 years, compared with the majority of sports, but I don’t think this is a way to improve the spectacle of our sport,” he said.

The human element on the court is important, and if line judges are removed, the next step could be to remove chair umpires as well, Nadal said.

“The technology is there, it could be just the two of us in the court if we want, but I think the human side gives some more value somehow to the sport,” he said.