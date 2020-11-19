An inspired Thiem outshines Nadal to reach last four

AFP and Reuters, LONDON





Austria’s Dominic Thiem produced a fearless display of attacking tennis to beat Spain’s Rafa Nadal 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4) in a high-quality duel to book his place in the last four at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

The world No. 3 struck 37 clean winners to claim his second round-robin victory and reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas’ narrow 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) defeat of Andrey Rublev later guaranteed the Austrian a semi-final spot with a match to spare.

“Definitely one of the better matches I have played so far in my career,” this year’s US Open champion Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem serves to Rafael Nadal in their ATP Finals match at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“I think that today I played a little bit higher level than at the US Open. It was maybe the best match from me since the restart of the tour and that makes me super happy,” he added.

Crucially he saved a couple of set points in the first tiebreak before whipping away a forehand to take an opening set in which there was barely a cigarette paper between the two.

Nadal, bidding to win the only big title to elude him, engineered the first break of the match at 3-3 in the second set only for Thiem to reply in stunning fashion.

Nadal was on the brink of defeat when he slipped 0-40 behind serving at 4-5 after a wayward smash, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion dug himself out of a hole, saving three match points, one with a deft drop-volley that clipped the tape.

However, Thiem was unshakeable, and played the sort of courageous tennis that has become his trademark as he forged his way into a 6-3 lead in the day’s second tiebreak.

Nadal clawed one point back, but Thiem finished it off when his opponent dragged a backhand wide, a rare unforced error in an absorbing contest sadly played out in an empty O2 Arena in London.

“It was very important to get that first set because the winning percentage he has after winning the first set is incredible,” Thiem, who claimed a sixth win in 15 matches against Nadal, said. “It’s almost impossible to beat him after losing the first set.”

Nadal insisted he can still win the ATP Finals for the first time despite the loss.

He has to beat Tsitsipas in his last group match to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious season-ending tournament.

Despite his perilous position, Nadal goes into the showdown against Tsitsipas, with the winner guaranteed to progress to the last four, in confident mood after battling hard against Thiem.

“He played I think an amazing match, and I played well too. So my feeling is not negative. I lost, but I had plenty of chances,” Nadal said.

“I’m happy with the way I played. I think my chances are bigger to have a very good result now than five days ago because the level of tennis, even if I lost today, for me is much higher,” he said.

World No. 3 Thiem, who defeated Tsitsipas in his opening match, has won his first two matches in this year’s tournament as he looks to go one better than last year’s runner-up finish.

Tsitsipas saved a match point in the final set tie-break against Rublev before the Greek sixth seed sealed his first win of the week and eliminated his opponent.

“I’m relieved all that effort and fight on the court paid off at the end. I showed determination to not give up when he had match point,” Tsitsipas said.

“I’m going to try and play an aggressive game against Rafa. You can’t be defensive. I have to start strong and finish even stronger,” he added.