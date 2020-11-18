BASKETBALL
Harden eyes Brooklyn Nets
Houston Rockets star guard James Harden has declined the team’s offer of a contract that would pay him an NBA record of US$50 million per season, and is instead looking to engineer a trade that would send him to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported on Monday. Harden turned down an extension for two years and US$103 million beyond the existing three years and US$133 million on his contract, ESPN said. He is reportedly in contact with Nets forward Kevin Durant and guard Kyrie Irving in the hopes of forming a Big Three in Brooklyn. However, there has been no “meaningful dialogue” between the Nets and the Rockets about a Harden deal, ESPN said.
SOCCER
Suarez has COVID-19
Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday. Uruguay’s statement said that top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz, as well as a staff member, had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of yesterday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil. The statement said that both players and the staff member were in good health, and the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.
BASEBALL
Lindy McDaniel dies
Lindy McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 MLB games over 21 seasons, has died. He was 84. Longtime friend Bill Chambers said that McDaniel had died of COVID-19 on Saturday night at an acute care facility in Dallas, Texas. Steady as a long man and closer, McDaniel pitched in 987 big league games, trailing only Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm when he retired in 1975. McDaniel debuted with the St Louis Cardinals as a 19-year-old in 1955 and won 15 games as a starter two years later before transitioning to the bullpen for the bulk of his career. He led the majors with 27 saves in 1960, earning an All-Star selection and tying for third in Cy Young Award balloting with Cardinals teammate Ernie Broglio behind winner Vern Law and runner-up Warren Spahn. The lanky right-hander pitched eight seasons with St Louis and six with the New York Yankees, and also appeared for the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a 3.45 earned run average, 174 saves and a record of 141-119, despite playing for mostly mediocre teams. For all his success, McDaniel never appeared in a postseason game.
OLYMPICS
IOC boss pushing vaccines
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said that during this week’s trip to Tokyo that he is “encouraging” all Olympic “participants” and fans to be vaccinated — if one becomes available — if they are going to attend next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Bach said that a “reasonable number” of fans should be able to attend the venues, vaccine or no vaccine, when the postponed Olympics open on July 23. “We want to convince as many foreign participants as possible to accept a vaccine,” he said repeatedly on Monday.
SANCHEZ DOMINATES: The Pumas took control of the match early and did not give up, posting their first win in 30 Tests against NZ thanks to their defense Argentina yesterday shook off more than 13 months of inactivity to post their first-ever win over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 25-15 in a Tri-Nations Test on neutral soil in Sydney. Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points from a first-half try, six penalties and a conversion, steering them to an insurmountable 16-3 lead at halftime. New Zealand, coming off a loss to Australia last weekend, expected an easier time against an Argentina team playing their first Test since the World Cup in Japan in October last year. Instead, the Pumas took control of the match early on and refused to
Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday scored once in Portugal’s 7-0 rout of Andorra in a friendly, moving a step closer to becoming the all-time top scorer for a national team. Ronaldo reached 102 goals with Portugal to sit seven shy of the 109 scored by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone for a national team. Ronaldo broke the century mark after scoring twice in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League win over Sweden last month. Coming off a minor knee injury and having been sidelined by a positive COVID-19 result, Ronaldo entered the match after halftime
New Zealand’s Dan Carter played 112 Tests, won two Rugby World Cups and retired as the game’s leading scorer, but says that he is facing one of his toughest challenges this month — growing a moustache to raise awareness about mental health. “I can’t grow a strong mo’ [moustache],” Carter, who normally only has to shave about twice per week, said in an interview yesterday. “I have done bits and pieces over the years, but never committed to growing one for a month.” “It’s been just over a week and it’s pathetic really,” he added. The 38-year-old’s commitment to his “slug” is related
Wales on Friday were consigned to their sixth consecutive defeat as Ireland comfortably won the opening match 32-9 in the Autumn Nations Cup. Ireland overcame two late player withdrawals and injury-enforced exits by both of their flyhalves at an empty Lansdowne Road. Ireland dominated the first half, with lock Quinn Roux scoring the only try. Wales fought back in the second half, but still did not threaten the home side’s tryline. They are on their worst losing run in seven years and Georgia will smell blood in their match scheduled for next week. Coach Andy Farrell’s experimental Ireland selection, two weeks after a failed bid