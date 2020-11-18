SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Harden eyes Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets star guard James Harden has declined the team’s offer of a contract that would pay him an NBA record of US$50 million per season, and is instead looking to engineer a trade that would send him to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported on Monday. Harden turned down an extension for two years and US$103 million beyond the existing three years and US$133 million on his contract, ESPN said. He is reportedly in contact with Nets forward Kevin Durant and guard Kyrie Irving in the hopes of forming a Big Three in Brooklyn. However, there has been no “meaningful dialogue” between the Nets and the Rockets about a Harden deal, ESPN said.

SOCCER

Suarez has COVID-19

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday. Uruguay’s statement said that top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz, as well as a staff member, had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of yesterday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil. The statement said that both players and the staff member were in good health, and the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.

BASEBALL

Lindy McDaniel dies

Lindy McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 MLB games over 21 seasons, has died. He was 84. Longtime friend Bill Chambers said that McDaniel had died of COVID-19 on Saturday night at an acute care facility in Dallas, Texas. Steady as a long man and closer, McDaniel pitched in 987 big league games, trailing only Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm when he retired in 1975. McDaniel debuted with the St Louis Cardinals as a 19-year-old in 1955 and won 15 games as a starter two years later before transitioning to the bullpen for the bulk of his career. He led the majors with 27 saves in 1960, earning an All-Star selection and tying for third in Cy Young Award balloting with Cardinals teammate Ernie Broglio behind winner Vern Law and runner-up Warren Spahn. The lanky right-hander pitched eight seasons with St Louis and six with the New York Yankees, and also appeared for the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a 3.45 earned run average, 174 saves and a record of 141-119, despite playing for mostly mediocre teams. For all his success, McDaniel never appeared in a postseason game.

OLYMPICS

IOC boss pushing vaccines

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said that during this week’s trip to Tokyo that he is “encouraging” all Olympic “participants” and fans to be vaccinated — if one becomes available — if they are going to attend next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Bach said that a “reasonable number” of fans should be able to attend the venues, vaccine or no vaccine, when the postponed Olympics open on July 23. “We want to convince as many foreign participants as possible to accept a vaccine,” he said repeatedly on Monday.