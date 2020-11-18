DeAndre Baker’s charges dropped as lawyer arrested

The Guardian





One of this year’s strangest NFL stories appears to have reached a conclusion, with robbery charges against former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker dropped by authorities in Florida.

The 23-year-old Baker was facing a possible life sentence after he was charged with four counts of robbery.

It was claimed that Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two other men, robbed partygoers of thousands of US dollars in cash, watches and other valuables at a party in Florida in May.

DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants talks to reporters at an NFL rookie camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 3 last year. Photo: AP

The charges against Dunbar were dropped in August. Baker, a first-round pick for the Giants last year, was released by the team this summer.

However, the case on Monday fell apart when a lawyer in Florida was arrested for trying to extort money from Baker on behalf of some of the alleged victims.

William Dean wanted Baker to pay more than US$250,000 to each of his clients.

In return they would, according to police, do “anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Baker earned US$6 million in his first year in the NFL.

ESPN reported that the alleged victims had already recanted their testimonies last month, saying that Baker “did not directly or indirectly participate in any robbery or assist in a robbery at the scene or elsewhere.”

Assistant State attorney Paul R. Valcore on Monday said that the charges against Baker had been dropped after “the alleged victims and the known witnesses have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished.”

Baker is understood to be seeking a return to the NFL.