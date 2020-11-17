Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday bounced back in a big way, while the Pittsburgh Steelers just kept rolling in the NFL.
Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones rumbled 98 yards for an epic touchdown as the Bucs rebounded from a humbling defeat with a 46-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
The Steelers, with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the helm after a COVID-19 scare, improved their unbeaten record to 9-0 with a 36-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Photo: Bob Donnan-USA Today
Roethlisberger, who missed practice all week after coming in close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19, threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover.
The Bucs were coming off a 38-3 thumping by the New Orleans Saints.
Brady connected on 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown for good measure.
In a game knotted 17-17 at halftime, the Bucs seized control in the third quarter.
They had edged ahead with a field goal shortly after the break.
Pinned at the two-yard line after a punt by Carolina’s Joseph Charlton, the Bucs needed just one play to score again as Brady handed off to Jones, who found a hole in the middle and escaped one tackle attempt before accelerating away from Carolina’s Jeremy Chinn for the longest offensive touchdown in Bucs history.
It was just one yard shy of the longest run in NFL history, which has seen 99-yard rushes by Tony Dorsett in 1982 and Derrick Henry in 2018.
The only other 98-yard run ever in the NFL was by Green Bay’s Ahman Green in 2003.
“I’ve got to thank the big guys up front for giving me that push,” Jones said. “They made my job look easy.”
He said he glanced up at the Jumbotron scoreboard and adjusted his course slightly as Chinn closed in, and felt it when the Panthers defender made a vain dive at his heels.
“It felt good to finally get that run and give the team a boost,” said Jones, who had fumbled on the Bucs’ opening drive.
To make matters worse for the Panthers, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater departed in the fourth quarter with a knee injury after he was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul.
The victory moved the Bucs to 7-3 — right behind the division-leading Saints, who improved to 7-2 with a 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Saints won despite the halftime departure of quarterback Drew Brees with a rib injury that he apparently suffered in a second-quarter sack that was controversially ruled a roughing the passer by Kentavius Street.
Brees finished out the first half, his short touchdown toss to Alvin Kamara giving New Orleans a 17-10 lead at halftime.
Jameis Winston came in for Brees to start the third and the Saints held on for the win.
There was late drama in Arizona, where Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray delivered a desperate 43-yard “Hail Mary” pass to a tightly-covered DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining to lift the hosts to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills had appeared headed for victory after quarterback Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds left.
“I want to say, I knew when it left my hand it had a chance just because [when] you play quarterback, you can tell the trajectory, the touch of the ball,” Murray said. “I don’t think I saw him catch the ball. I really don’t remember, it happened so fast, but I knew once it left my hand it had a good chance.”
“There were three people, they were in position. It was just a better catch by me,” Hopkins said.
The win added to a logjam atop the National Football Conference West, where three teams finished the day tied at the top on 6-3.
That included the Los Angeles Rams, who stifled the league’s highest-scoring offense in a 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, who were leading the division.
The Bills’ defeat also tightened things up in the American Football Conference East. Buffalo top the division at 7-3, with the Miami Dolphins at 6-3 after their fifth straight victory. Miami beat the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21 as the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa came out ahead of Justin Herbert in a battle of rookie quarterbacks.
Elsewhere, the Patriots downed the Ravens 23-17, the Packers edged the Jaguars 24-20, the Raiders battered the Broncos 37-12, the Browns tamed the Texans 10-7, the Giants eased past the Eagles 27-17 and the Lions overwhelmed Washington 30-27.
SANCHEZ DOMINATES: The Pumas took control of the match early and did not give up, posting their first win in 30 Tests against NZ thanks to their defense Argentina yesterday shook off more than 13 months of inactivity to post their first-ever win over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 25-15 in a Tri-Nations Test on neutral soil in Sydney. Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points from a first-half try, six penalties and a conversion, steering them to an insurmountable 16-3 lead at halftime. New Zealand, coming off a loss to Australia last weekend, expected an easier time against an Argentina team playing their first Test since the World Cup in Japan in October last year. Instead, the Pumas took control of the match early on and refused to
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
Taiwan’s top-ranked female table tennis player, Cheng I-ching, yesterday said that she plans to adjust her game before the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals after losing in the quarter-finals of the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Monday. “It has been a long time since I last competed in an international event. I did not have the right mindset and did not handle the tempo of the match well,” Cheng said. Cheng won her first international match in more than eight months in the round-of-16 at the World Cup. She beat the US’ Wu Yue 11-5, 11-4, 11-4,
The Vietnamese Grand Prix was yesterday absent from a draft calendar for next year published by Formula One (F1) that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race’s future. Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of the grand prix on next year’s calendar has been attributed to local issues, although F1 did not give a reason or mention Vietnam in a statement setting out the planned season. The BBC reported the