Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just less than US$2 million.
The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career.
David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said that bidding easily exceeded presale estimates.
Photo: AP
Bench’s 1976 World Series ring and trophy sold for US$146,875 each, while his 1975 World Series ring went for US$135,125 and the trophy from the Big Red Machine’s title that year sold for US$88,125.
Bench’s plaque for being the 1970 National League MVP was bought for US$135,125. His Reds home jersey from 1983 sold for US$105,750.
Bench, who turns 73 next month, last month said that he planned to use the auction proceeds to fund his youngest children’s college educations.
He lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with a 30-year-old son Bobby and sons Justin, 14, and Josh, 11, from Bench’s fourth marriage.
“The memories are still there. I still am the MVP,” Bench said. “I’m blessed with what I’ve got and I’m enjoying my life.”
The auction was handled by the same Pennsylvania company that sold Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully’s memorabilia, which earned more than US$2 million.
