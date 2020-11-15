Russia on Friday marked five years under suspension from international track and field, with its return from the doping sanction seemingly still far away.
Russia was suspended in 2015 by World Athletics, then known as the IAAF, after investigations found widespread doping and cover-ups.
Runner Yulia Stepanova and her husband, former anti-doping official Vitaly Stepanov, testified and provided undercover footage showing top athletes appearing to discuss using banned substances.
Photo: AP
Since then, Russians have been primarily competing at track meets as neutral athletes without national symbols.
“When even five years isn’t enough to get back your flag and anthem,” three-time world high-jump champion Mariya Lasitskene, a prominent voice criticizing the slow pace of reform, wrote on Instagram on Friday.
She added an ironic “thank you” to the Russian Ministry of Sports, national track federation and national Olympic committee “for their ‘care’ for athletes.”
Lasitskene was the favorite for gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but missed the Games when only one Russian athlete, US-based long jumper Darya Klishina, was approved to compete.
“This is has been a much longer process than we would have hoped or expected, but World Athletics remains determined to ensure that there is genuine reform within the Russian federation,” World Athletics told reporters in an e-mail.
“The World Athletics Council has made it clear that it will need to see evidence of an appropriate cultural shift within the sport in Russia, for the benefit of clean athletes everywhere, in order to consider the federation’s reinstatement,” it said.
A limited number of Russians, including Lasitskene, have been allowed to compete as “authorized neutral athletes” at events like the world championships after being vetted.
Even that system was curtailed for the 2020 season after Russian track federation officials were accused of obstructing an investigation. Who will be eligible for next year’s Tokyo Olympics remains uncertain, too.
Efforts to reinstate the Russian track federation, known as RusAF, have been held back by disagreements over how effective and sincere the country’s efforts to implement anti-doping reforms really are.
Russia in August paid a US$5 million fine, but only after missing the initial deadline.
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
Taiwan’s top-ranked female table tennis player, Cheng I-ching, yesterday said that she plans to adjust her game before the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals after losing in the quarter-finals of the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Monday. “It has been a long time since I last competed in an international event. I did not have the right mindset and did not handle the tempo of the match well,” Cheng said. Cheng won her first international match in more than eight months in the round-of-16 at the World Cup. She beat the US’ Wu Yue 11-5, 11-4, 11-4,
The Vietnamese Grand Prix was yesterday absent from a draft calendar for next year published by Formula One (F1) that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race’s future. Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of the grand prix on next year’s calendar has been attributed to local issues, although F1 did not give a reason or mention Vietnam in a statement setting out the planned season. The BBC reported the