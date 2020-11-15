Rugby Union: Ireland easily beat Wales; France-Fiji match canceled

AP, DUBLIN





Wales on Friday were consigned to their sixth consecutive defeat as Ireland comfortably won the opening match 32-9 in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ireland overcame two late player withdrawals and injury-enforced exits by both of their flyhalves at an empty Lansdowne Road.

Ireland dominated the first half, with lock Quinn Roux scoring the only try.

Wales substitute George North, left, and Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan leap for the ball during their Autumn Nations Cup match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Wales fought back in the second half, but still did not threaten the home side’s tryline.

They are on their worst losing run in seven years and Georgia will smell blood in their match scheduled for next week.

Coach Andy Farrell’s experimental Ireland selection, two weeks after a failed bid to win the Six Nations in Paris, came up trumps as new caps James Lowe, on the left wing, was a constant danger and dotted down at the end, and flyhalf Billy Burns played like a polished veteran in his 35 minutes after replacing an injured Jonathan Sexton.

Given a first start, scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park also sparked the side with speedy service.

Sexton, Burns, and Conor Murray kicked two penalties each as they punished a Wales side who could not hold their discipline without the ball, and struggled in scrums in the first half and lineouts in the second.

Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales’ points.

The stop-start nature of the match underscored the disappointment at the earlier cancelation of the France-Fiji game today.