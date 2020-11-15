Wales on Friday were consigned to their sixth consecutive defeat as Ireland comfortably won the opening match 32-9 in the Autumn Nations Cup.
Ireland overcame two late player withdrawals and injury-enforced exits by both of their flyhalves at an empty Lansdowne Road.
Ireland dominated the first half, with lock Quinn Roux scoring the only try.
Photo: Reuters
Wales fought back in the second half, but still did not threaten the home side’s tryline.
They are on their worst losing run in seven years and Georgia will smell blood in their match scheduled for next week.
Coach Andy Farrell’s experimental Ireland selection, two weeks after a failed bid to win the Six Nations in Paris, came up trumps as new caps James Lowe, on the left wing, was a constant danger and dotted down at the end, and flyhalf Billy Burns played like a polished veteran in his 35 minutes after replacing an injured Jonathan Sexton.
Given a first start, scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park also sparked the side with speedy service.
Sexton, Burns, and Conor Murray kicked two penalties each as they punished a Wales side who could not hold their discipline without the ball, and struggled in scrums in the first half and lineouts in the second.
Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales’ points.
The stop-start nature of the match underscored the disappointment at the earlier cancelation of the France-Fiji game today.
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
Taiwan’s top-ranked female table tennis player, Cheng I-ching, yesterday said that she plans to adjust her game before the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals after losing in the quarter-finals of the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Monday. “It has been a long time since I last competed in an international event. I did not have the right mindset and did not handle the tempo of the match well,” Cheng said. Cheng won her first international match in more than eight months in the round-of-16 at the World Cup. She beat the US’ Wu Yue 11-5, 11-4, 11-4,
The Vietnamese Grand Prix was yesterday absent from a draft calendar for next year published by Formula One (F1) that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race’s future. Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of the grand prix on next year’s calendar has been attributed to local issues, although F1 did not give a reason or mention Vietnam in a statement setting out the planned season. The BBC reported the