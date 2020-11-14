Three-time Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura wants the postponed Tokyo Olympics to happen next year, but he has also talked openly about the skepticism in Japan, where enthusiasm is muted by health risks, billions of dollars in taxpayer bills and questions over why the Games are a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls over the past several months show that Japanese, and Japanese firms, are divided about holding the Games, or doubtful that they should be held at all.
“Unfortunately, 80 percent of Japanese don’t believe that the Tokyo Olympics can take place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Uchimura said after a one-day exhibition gymnastics meet last weekend.
Postponed more than six months ago, the Olympics have been rescheduled to open on July 23, 2021.
Despite the public’s ambivalence, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have unwavering support from Japan’s ruling party and the Tokyo City Government.
The messaging is molded around the Games overcoming the odds — a heroic endeavor by Japan to lift global spirits, thanks to the Olympics.
Should Japan fail, Asian rival China would take the stage six months later with Beijing’s Winter Olympics, which are to open on Feb. 4, 2022.
However, there are fears of letting 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes enter Japan, joined by tens of thousands of officials, coaches, VIPs and media — not to mention the possibility of allowing foreign fans to attend.
“We should be talking about whether the Games are something we should forge ahead with in this way,” Japanese Legislator Genki Sudo said.
Sudo, a former mixed martial artist, wrestler and kickboxer, said that the Olympics will not be fair to the athletes.
Some can practice, but many cannot because of the pandemic.
He even half-jokingly suggested that the Games should be held remotely, like a Zoom meeting.
“If the training environment is different, is that fair? It’s absolutely not fair,” Sudo said.
Tomoko Tamura, a lawmaker with the opposition Japanese Communist Party, wants to have the Olympics, but said that a safe vaccine might not come in time.
Organizers have said that they can hold the Games, vaccine or no vaccine.
Protesters have said that the Olympics have diverted billions from recovery efforts for the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.
Tokyo organizers have said that they are officially spending US$12.6 billion to stage the Games, but a government audit last year said that the amount was likely twice that large.
All but US$5.6 billion is public money.
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
IMPRESSIVE: ‘Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,’ said Djokovic, year-end No. 1 holder for a sixth time Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time. Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. “Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said. Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally