Germany on Wednesday beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in an international friendly, but the average domestic TV rating came in below Cash for Rarities, a show about selling antiques.
The average audience of 5.42 million was the lowest for a prime-time men’s national team game in this century.
That is unsettling for a country that prides itself on its passionate fan culture. The joy from winning the World Cup in 2014 turned to despair during Germany’s group-stage exit in 2018, and now apathy reigns amid a mediocre UEFA Nations League campaign.
Photo: AP
Part of the problem on Wednesday was that Germany were anything but “antique.” Germany coach Joachim Low picked a youthful squad and gave seven regulars, including Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, time off to recover before upcoming Nations League games.
The youthful selection was widely described as a “B team” in German media.
Low is devoted to rebuilding ahead of UEFA Euro 2020, and that has caused friction within Germany.
In March last year, he dropped the World Cup-winning trio of midfielder Thomas Muller and defenders Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, and has remained steadfast about not reselecting them.
“It really hurts me how the young players are treated. I notice it hovering over the team like a dark cloud,” Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Monday.
Coaches, including Low, have warned that top players risk injury from playing too many games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nations League, too, is part of the problem. UEFA’s newest competition has caught on in some markets, but not in Germany.
The team finished last in their Nations League group in the 2018-2019 season and were set to be relegated, but they got a reprieve when UEFA changed the format.
Little wonder that some fans feel that it is a low-stakes competition.
Ahead of Wednesday’s friendly, Kroos criticized soccer’s new competition on a podcast he hosts with his brother.
“We players are just the puppets of FIFA and UEFA with all these additional [competitions] that are invented,” he said. “Nobody is asked.”
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
IMPRESSIVE: ‘Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,’ said Djokovic, year-end No. 1 holder for a sixth time Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time. Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. “Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said. Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally