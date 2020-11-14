Germany battle apathy as fans switch off

Germany on Wednesday beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in an international friendly, but the average domestic TV rating came in below Cash for Rarities, a show about selling antiques.

The average audience of 5.42 million was the lowest for a prime-time men’s national team game in this century.

That is unsettling for a country that prides itself on its passionate fan culture. The joy from winning the World Cup in 2014 turned to despair during Germany’s group-stage exit in 2018, and now apathy reigns amid a mediocre UEFA Nations League campaign.

Germany’s Mahmoud Dahoud, left, fights past a challenge by the Czech Republic’s Tomas Soucek in their international friendly in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Part of the problem on Wednesday was that Germany were anything but “antique.” Germany coach Joachim Low picked a youthful squad and gave seven regulars, including Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, time off to recover before upcoming Nations League games.

The youthful selection was widely described as a “B team” in German media.

Low is devoted to rebuilding ahead of UEFA Euro 2020, and that has caused friction within Germany.

In March last year, he dropped the World Cup-winning trio of midfielder Thomas Muller and defenders Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, and has remained steadfast about not reselecting them.

“It really hurts me how the young players are treated. I notice it hovering over the team like a dark cloud,” Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Monday.

Coaches, including Low, have warned that top players risk injury from playing too many games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nations League, too, is part of the problem. UEFA’s newest competition has caught on in some markets, but not in Germany.

The team finished last in their Nations League group in the 2018-2019 season and were set to be relegated, but they got a reprieve when UEFA changed the format.

Little wonder that some fans feel that it is a low-stakes competition.

Ahead of Wednesday’s friendly, Kroos criticized soccer’s new competition on a podcast he hosts with his brother.

“We players are just the puppets of FIFA and UEFA with all these additional [competitions] that are invented,” he said. “Nobody is asked.”