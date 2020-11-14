Nyheim Hines scored two touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts used an explosive second half to pull away and beat the Tennessee Titans in a clash between the two best teams in the American Football Conference (AFC) South Division.
Hines rushed for one touchdown and caught a pass for another, while quarterback Philip Rivers surpassed Dan Marino for fifth place on the all-time passing yards list, as the Colts won 34-17 to vault into a tie for first place with the Titans.
“It was a huge win,” said Rivers of the Colts, who outscored their opponent 21-0 in the second half. “We felt good at the half. They slowed us down in the first half. The defense came up with huge stops, we got a blocked punt for touchdown and we were efficient on offense all night long.”
Photo: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY
Rivers surpassed Marino on the passing list with his first completion of the contest, an 11-yard toss to Jonathan Taylor.
Rivers, in his 17th NFL season, ended the game with 61,666 passing yards, while Marino compiled 61,361 passing yards in 17 seasons.
“I feel good physically. I can still make all the throws,” Rivers said. “I have always thrown with anticipation. I never had a [Patrick] Mahomes or [Aaron] Rodgers arm. I just never had that arm, anyway. Anticipation and throwing with accuracy is my game.”
Hines finished with a combined 115 rushing and receiving yards for the Colts, while Rivers completed 29 of 39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown.
“We are continuing to get better. We just have to continue to improve, but we need to win along the way. We got to regroup and get ready for Green Bay,” Rivers said.
This is the first of two meetings between the teams in 17 days, as they play again on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.
Organizers on Thursday allowed 14,000 spectators into the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spectators were asked to wear a mask and adhere to strict distancing rules.
Derrick Henry gained 103 yards on 19 carries and quarterback Ryan Tannehill made 15 of 27 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Titans, who lost for the third time in four contests.
“I think we’re going to have to evaluate everything that we do. We have to be better in all areas,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll continue to hold people accountable and continue to improve. We will just keep working and making sure that we start playing better and performing better.”
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
IMPRESSIVE: ‘Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,’ said Djokovic, year-end No. 1 holder for a sixth time Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time. Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. “Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said. Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally