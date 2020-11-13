Next year’s re-scheduled Tokyo Olympics will be like no other, particularly for non-Japanese fans if they are allowed to enter in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto, after a meeting yesterday about disease prevention measures, confirmed for the first time that a limited number of spectators from foreign countries might be allowed to attend.
However, there are to be some stringent guidelines, a rule book, and a health app that will help to track fans and monitor the spread of the infection.
“By next spring, we will be coming up with measures for all spectators including non-Japan residents,” Muto told an online briefing. “For the non-Japanese, we need to be sure we secure a spectating opportunity for them as well.”
Muto initially said it would be difficult to subject entering fans to a quarantine, but later suggested that it might happen.
“Regarding spectators from overseas, whether they need to go through a 14-day quarantine or not, whether we can waive that or not will depend on the situation,” Muto said. “There is a possibility this quarantine is waived if they meet certain conditions.”
Organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have given themselves at least five more months to start finalizing how they would pull off the Olympics for 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, sponsors, media and broadcasters.
“The spectators’ anxiety of not knowing if they can actually go to the Games or not is understandable,” Muto said. “We would like to be considerate of the spectators as much as possible, while we take preventive measures at the same time to be able to accommodate as many spectators as possible.”
Muto was asked if foreigners visiting Japan would follow the rules — Japan has been largely successful in controlling COVID-19.
“I think it’s difficult to control their movement and behavior,” a Japanese reporter said.
Muto acknowledged the problem.
“After entry into Japan, we can’t follow the spectators and general consumers like we do athletes, so what should we do?” Muto said. “We need to make sure the screening is sufficient before they enter the country. That’s a key point.”
Organizers would come up with ways to track incoming fans, he said, suggesting a call center and other measures.
He also said that the routes between underground stations and nearby venues would be monitored, with rules to follow.
“For spectators, once they enter Japan, there is a limit to what we can do,” Muto said.
