With NBA free agency set to begin next week, coveted guard Fred VanVleet has his eyes set on breaking the bank.
“I’m trying to get paid, man,” VanVleet said in an appearance on J.J. Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I’m not shy about that.”
VanVleet, 26, hits the market with an impressive resume built over four seasons with the Toronto Raptors.
Photo: AP
The undrafted guard has emerged over the past two seasons, finishing this summer with career highs of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in 54 contests.
VanVleet turned it on in the playoffs, leading the Raptors with an average of 19.6 points over 11 games before they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.
“I don’t have to tell people that I value winning,” said VanVleet, a key bench player during Toronto’s championship run last year. “I’ve never been on a losing team in my entire life... I won a championship and now it’s time to cash out.”
“I’m only four years in, but I feel like I’m on the verge of blossoming even more, with more of a lead role and taking more responsibility in my game,” he added.
VanVleet said that he feels he does not have anything left to prove in Toronto.
“I’m going to look at all the offers on the table,” he said. “I know how I feel like I’m worth and I’ll see if their minds are in the same place as me. If not, then we’ll take the best deal on the table.”
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
IMPRESSIVE: ‘Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,’ said Djokovic, year-end No. 1 holder for a sixth time Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time. Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. “Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said. Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally