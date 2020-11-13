‘Time to cash out’ in free agency, Fred VanVleet says

Reuters





With NBA free agency set to begin next week, coveted guard Fred VanVleet has his eyes set on breaking the bank.

“I’m trying to get paid, man,” VanVleet said in an appearance on J.J. Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I’m not shy about that.”

VanVleet, 26, hits the market with an impressive resume built over four seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, front, drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics’ Brad Wanamaker in their NBA conference semi-final playoff in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sept. 7. Photo: AP

The undrafted guard has emerged over the past two seasons, finishing this summer with career highs of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in 54 contests.

VanVleet turned it on in the playoffs, leading the Raptors with an average of 19.6 points over 11 games before they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

“I don’t have to tell people that I value winning,” said VanVleet, a key bench player during Toronto’s championship run last year. “I’ve never been on a losing team in my entire life... I won a championship and now it’s time to cash out.”

“I’m only four years in, but I feel like I’m on the verge of blossoming even more, with more of a lead role and taking more responsibility in my game,” he added.

VanVleet said that he feels he does not have anything left to prove in Toronto.

“I’m going to look at all the offers on the table,” he said. “I know how I feel like I’m worth and I’ll see if their minds are in the same place as me. If not, then we’ll take the best deal on the table.”