Instead of changes to its famous golf course, Augusta National will this year put its energy and financial muscle into developing underprivileged local communities that have faced added hardship from COVID-19 and race issues.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on Wednesday told his annual pre-Masters news conference that the club and its partners would make a combined US$10 million contribution, which would help spur redevelopment in neighborhoods.
Plans include a community center that would provide access to better healthcare and a Boys and Girls Club headquarters.
Photo: AP
“This contribution reaffirms our commitment to the city of Augusta, which has so generously supported us for decades,” Ridley said.
Normally the changes that the pre-Masters news conference focuses on are ones being made at one of the world’s most exclusive clubs, whether it be tweaking a hole, building tunnels and roads, or scooping up land for its own grand plans.
However, Augusta National this year has displayed a change in awareness, as Wednesday’s news came on the heels of Monday’s announcement that Lee Elder — the first African American to play the Masters — would next year join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary tournament starters.
“We always ask the question — I wish we had done that earlier,” Ridley said when asked why the changes could not have happened sooner. “And I think that’s always a question we should ask, because hopefully it spurs us to speak more creatively for the future.
“All I would say is that we do look back to kind of learn from what we could have done better or perhaps sooner, but I’m looking ahead,” Ridley added.
Change has come at a glacial pace at Augusta National.
It was not until 15 years after Elder made his Masters appearance in 1975 that Augusta National would open its doors to its first black member and in 2012 to its first female member.
Female golfers played their first-ever competitive rounds at the club last year, when it staged the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
IMPRESSIVE: ‘Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,’ said Djokovic, year-end No. 1 holder for a sixth time Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time. Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. “Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said. Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally