Augusta National focusing on changes to the community, not the golf course

Reuters, AUGUSTA, Georgia





Instead of changes to its famous golf course, Augusta National will this year put its energy and financial muscle into developing underprivileged local communities that have faced added hardship from COVID-19 and race issues.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on Wednesday told his annual pre-Masters news conference that the club and its partners would make a combined US$10 million contribution, which would help spur redevelopment in neighborhoods.

Plans include a community center that would provide access to better healthcare and a Boys and Girls Club headquarters.

Fred Couples walks in the rain along the fourth fairway during a practice round for the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“This contribution reaffirms our commitment to the city of Augusta, which has so generously supported us for decades,” Ridley said.

Normally the changes that the pre-Masters news conference focuses on are ones being made at one of the world’s most exclusive clubs, whether it be tweaking a hole, building tunnels and roads, or scooping up land for its own grand plans.

However, Augusta National this year has displayed a change in awareness, as Wednesday’s news came on the heels of Monday’s announcement that Lee Elder — the first African American to play the Masters — would next year join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary tournament starters.

“We always ask the question — I wish we had done that earlier,” Ridley said when asked why the changes could not have happened sooner. “And I think that’s always a question we should ask, because hopefully it spurs us to speak more creatively for the future.

“All I would say is that we do look back to kind of learn from what we could have done better or perhaps sooner, but I’m looking ahead,” Ridley added.

Change has come at a glacial pace at Augusta National.

It was not until 15 years after Elder made his Masters appearance in 1975 that Augusta National would open its doors to its first black member and in 2012 to its first female member.

Female golfers played their first-ever competitive rounds at the club last year, when it staged the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.