BASKETBALL

NBA to return on Dec. 22

The NBA’s board of governors on Tuesday unanimously approved the financial terms and other parameters that were negotiated between the league and its players, setting the stage for a frenzied few weeks before games resume in a 72-game-per-team schedule to start on Dec. 22. The league said that a new system would be used to ensure that the split of basketball-related income continues, one of the biggest deals that had to be worked out with the players’ union, because the current agreement had a great deal of language that needed reworking because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “December 22nd can’t come soon enough,” two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks wrote on Twitter.

RUGBY UNION

Vunivalu rushed into squad

Rugby league sensation Suliasi Vunivalu is being rushed into the Wallabies’ Tri Nations squad, Rugby Australia said yesterday, barely three weeks after helping the Melbourne Storm win the National Rugby League grand final. The rugby.com.au Web site reported that Vunivalu was to join Dave Rennie’s men yesterday, provided he tested negative for COVID-19. It said that his presence was to allow Rennie to assess the 24-year-old at first hand.

RUGBY UNION

New seasons announced

New Zealand Rugby has locked Feb. 26 for the start of its domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition next year, adding a final. The tournament is to follow the same format as this year’s, with home and away matches among New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams, with a final on May 8 added after one was not played this year in a hastily arranged and compact tournament amid COVID-19 lockdowns. In Australia, Super Rugby AU is to begin on Feb. 19 and follow the same format as the inaugural domestic competition introduced last year, Rugby Australia said yesterday. The tournament would again feature five teams competing over 10 regular-season rounds, with a two-match finals series concluding on May 8, it said.

CRICKET

WI face virus sanctions

The West Indies cricket squad yesterday had their training privileges revoked after repeatedly breaking COVID-19 isolation rules inside their team hotel in New Zealand. Cricket West Indies chief Johnny Grave said he was “bitterly disappointed” at the breaches. New Zealand health authorities said that players had not abided by strict protocols requiring the squad to stay in two separate bubbles. “Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff,” New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. “The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food.”

TABLE TENNIS

Chen Meng wins in China

China’s Chen Meng beat compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-1 in the final at the International Table Tennis Federation Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Chen ousted Han Ying 4-3 after the German on Monday defeated Taiwan’s top-ranked female player, Cheng I-ching. Sun reached the final with a 4-2 win over Mima Ito of Japan.