BASKETBALL
NBA to return on Dec. 22
The NBA’s board of governors on Tuesday unanimously approved the financial terms and other parameters that were negotiated between the league and its players, setting the stage for a frenzied few weeks before games resume in a 72-game-per-team schedule to start on Dec. 22. The league said that a new system would be used to ensure that the split of basketball-related income continues, one of the biggest deals that had to be worked out with the players’ union, because the current agreement had a great deal of language that needed reworking because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “December 22nd can’t come soon enough,” two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks wrote on Twitter.
RUGBY UNION
Vunivalu rushed into squad
Rugby league sensation Suliasi Vunivalu is being rushed into the Wallabies’ Tri Nations squad, Rugby Australia said yesterday, barely three weeks after helping the Melbourne Storm win the National Rugby League grand final. The rugby.com.au Web site reported that Vunivalu was to join Dave Rennie’s men yesterday, provided he tested negative for COVID-19. It said that his presence was to allow Rennie to assess the 24-year-old at first hand.
RUGBY UNION
New seasons announced
New Zealand Rugby has locked Feb. 26 for the start of its domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition next year, adding a final. The tournament is to follow the same format as this year’s, with home and away matches among New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams, with a final on May 8 added after one was not played this year in a hastily arranged and compact tournament amid COVID-19 lockdowns. In Australia, Super Rugby AU is to begin on Feb. 19 and follow the same format as the inaugural domestic competition introduced last year, Rugby Australia said yesterday. The tournament would again feature five teams competing over 10 regular-season rounds, with a two-match finals series concluding on May 8, it said.
CRICKET
WI face virus sanctions
The West Indies cricket squad yesterday had their training privileges revoked after repeatedly breaking COVID-19 isolation rules inside their team hotel in New Zealand. Cricket West Indies chief Johnny Grave said he was “bitterly disappointed” at the breaches. New Zealand health authorities said that players had not abided by strict protocols requiring the squad to stay in two separate bubbles. “Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff,” New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. “The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food.”
TABLE TENNIS
Chen Meng wins in China
China’s Chen Meng beat compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-1 in the final at the International Table Tennis Federation Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Chen ousted Han Ying 4-3 after the German on Monday defeated Taiwan’s top-ranked female player, Cheng I-ching. Sun reached the final with a 4-2 win over Mima Ito of Japan.
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
The Uni-President Lions yesterday stayed alive in the Taiwan Series, shutting out the CTBC Brothers 6-0 in Tainan. With the Brothers ahead in the series 3-1, the Lions started the game with Canadian right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn, while Dominican pitcher Esmil Rogers started for CTBC. The Lions ignited their offense in the second inning after two outs against Rogers, with second baseman Lin Ching-kai tapping a liner for a single, followed by shortstop Lin Chu-chieh battling Rogers for a walk. With players on the first and second bases, catcher Lin Yu-le slammed a shot toward outfield for a double, driving both runners home for