Mumbai lift their fifth IPL title

‘STEAMROLLING’: Captain Rohit Sharma smashed 68 to help steer his side to a comfortable five-wicket win after Trent Boult took three wickets to restrict Delhi

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has a simple formula for the team’s domination of the Indian Premier League (IPL): “Sheer brilliance.”

It is difficult to argue with his claim after Mumbai crushed the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on Tuesday to take their fifth title and cement their place as the IPL’s most successful side.

Some doubted Mumbai as they went into the tournament, moved to empty stadiums in the United Arab Emirates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates a century against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Jan. 20. Photo: AFP

Mumbai had never won back-to-back titles and never triumphed in an even year.

“Superstitions,” coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

Between the hard-hitting runs of Sharma and fellow opener Quinton de Kock, and the devastating fast bowling of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai swept aside everything in their path this year.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult bowls during their Cricket World Cup semi-final against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on July 10 last year. Photo: AFP

“It’s not rocket science, we have worked really hard for this balance, these players,” Sharma said. “It was just sheer brilliance from each individual, putting their hand up at different stages. The balance and the strength of this team lies in individual belief.”

“We said at the start we want to make winning a habit, and you couldn’t have asked any more from the guys,” he said.

Bankrolled by Nita Ambani — wife of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man — Mumbai pick and choose their players carefully, and make sure they are cosseted once accepted into the fold.

The main tactic has been to steamroll opponents from the start, with the bat or ball.

“Big-hitting has been in Mumbai Indians’ DNA for a long time,” Jayawardene said.

“I’ve been here 11 years, fifth trophy,” said veteran West Indies player Kieron Pollard, who led the side when Sharma was injured. “No one sees the planning and training, it’s pressure playing for a franchise like this.”

“The amount of trophies, the amount of talent that’s there, you can say Mumbai Indians is the best T20 team going around,” Pollard said.

Mumbai, who won the finals in 2013, 2015, 2017 and last year, stormed into this season’s final by finishing top of the league stage. They beat Delhi four times over the season.

Man-of-the-match Boult set up victory in the final with three wickets, including one strike off the first ball of the match and a quick follow-up in his second over.

Sharma hit 68 from 51 deliveries in his team’s comfortable run chase, which was completed with eight balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer (65 not out from 50 deliveries) and Rishabh Pant (56 from 38) were the main contributors as Delhi posted a below-par 156-7.

Mumbai’s back-to-back titles have left their nearest rivals, M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, floundering.

Three-time winners Chennai failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

Sharma, 33, who has now been captain for seven years, missed a few games with a hamstring injury, but the final was his 200th IPL appearance and the winning formula is unlikely to change.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock played a key part in Mumbai’s two successive titles, with 503 runs this year alone and some brave catches and takes.

“I think the guys really did hard work to make sure we can hold on to the title two years in a row,” De Kock said.

Additional reporting by staff writer