SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Maradona ready to go home

Argentine legend Diego Maradona is progressing well after brain surgery on a blood clot and could be discharged this week, his doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said on Monday. Maradona, 60, underwent surgery on Tuesday last week to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull. “Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating the discharge that could be [yesterday] or probably [today]. We have to see the clinical parameters, but the progress is very good,” Luque told reporters.

SOCCER

Portuguese clubs raided

Portuguese authorities on Monday raided the offices of soccer clubs SL Benfica, Sporting CP and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering. Some homes and two law firms were also raided. Prosecutors said they were investigating “a range of cases, all linked to professional football,” adding that they were related to sporting and financial partnerships, the acquisition by clubs of players’ sporting rights and “loans agreed with a Singapore national.” Broadcaster TVI reported that Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is the main target of the authorities, who carried out the searches to move ongoing investigations forward. Vieira, 71, is to be tried in a corruption trial alongside 16 other people and was also indicted in a tax fraud probe.

CRICKET

Kohli to miss Aussie Tests

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh yesterday said that he was surprised that India captain Virat Kohli would miss three Tests to be at the birth of his first child. Kohli and his Bollywood-star wife, Anushka Sharma, are expecting a child in January. While the absence of the superstar batsman could improve Australia’s chances of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is a blow to broadcasters and cricket chiefs already feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m a little bit disappointed he’s not going to be there — and a bit surprised,” Waugh said. “This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career ... but obviously family comes first.” India are due this week to leave for Australia, where they are to spend two weeks in quarantine before playing their first one-day international (ODI) on Nov. 27. Kohli is to lead India in three ODIs, three Twenty20 internationals and the first Test before heading home.

SOCCER

Sheffield against sub change

Sheffield United would maintain their opposition to calls for the reintroduction of five substitutions in the middle of this English Premier League season, club chief executive Stephen Bettis said. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola, have been vocal in their criticism of the league’s decision not to stick with last season’s temporary rule that allowed five instead of three substitutions. The later start to the current campaign, caused by the delay in the completion of last season due the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a compressed schedule, especially for teams that are in European competitions. “We remain suspicious that big clubs simply want to be able to sub off players to rest them to keep them fresh ... the bigger the club, the stronger the bench,” Bettis told Sky Sports. “Any change of rules mid-season will clearly affect the integrity of the league.”