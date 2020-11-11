SOCCER
Maradona ready to go home
Argentine legend Diego Maradona is progressing well after brain surgery on a blood clot and could be discharged this week, his doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said on Monday. Maradona, 60, underwent surgery on Tuesday last week to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull. “Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating the discharge that could be [yesterday] or probably [today]. We have to see the clinical parameters, but the progress is very good,” Luque told reporters.
SOCCER
Portuguese clubs raided
Portuguese authorities on Monday raided the offices of soccer clubs SL Benfica, Sporting CP and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering. Some homes and two law firms were also raided. Prosecutors said they were investigating “a range of cases, all linked to professional football,” adding that they were related to sporting and financial partnerships, the acquisition by clubs of players’ sporting rights and “loans agreed with a Singapore national.” Broadcaster TVI reported that Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is the main target of the authorities, who carried out the searches to move ongoing investigations forward. Vieira, 71, is to be tried in a corruption trial alongside 16 other people and was also indicted in a tax fraud probe.
CRICKET
Kohli to miss Aussie Tests
Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh yesterday said that he was surprised that India captain Virat Kohli would miss three Tests to be at the birth of his first child. Kohli and his Bollywood-star wife, Anushka Sharma, are expecting a child in January. While the absence of the superstar batsman could improve Australia’s chances of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is a blow to broadcasters and cricket chiefs already feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m a little bit disappointed he’s not going to be there — and a bit surprised,” Waugh said. “This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career ... but obviously family comes first.” India are due this week to leave for Australia, where they are to spend two weeks in quarantine before playing their first one-day international (ODI) on Nov. 27. Kohli is to lead India in three ODIs, three Twenty20 internationals and the first Test before heading home.
SOCCER
Sheffield against sub change
Sheffield United would maintain their opposition to calls for the reintroduction of five substitutions in the middle of this English Premier League season, club chief executive Stephen Bettis said. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola, have been vocal in their criticism of the league’s decision not to stick with last season’s temporary rule that allowed five instead of three substitutions. The later start to the current campaign, caused by the delay in the completion of last season due the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a compressed schedule, especially for teams that are in European competitions. “We remain suspicious that big clubs simply want to be able to sub off players to rest them to keep them fresh ... the bigger the club, the stronger the bench,” Bettis told Sky Sports. “Any change of rules mid-season will clearly affect the integrity of the league.”
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
The Uni-President Lions yesterday stayed alive in the Taiwan Series, shutting out the CTBC Brothers 6-0 in Tainan. With the Brothers ahead in the series 3-1, the Lions started the game with Canadian right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn, while Dominican pitcher Esmil Rogers started for CTBC. The Lions ignited their offense in the second inning after two outs against Rogers, with second baseman Lin Ching-kai tapping a liner for a single, followed by shortstop Lin Chu-chieh battling Rogers for a walk. With players on the first and second bases, catcher Lin Yu-le slammed a shot toward outfield for a double, driving both runners home for
IMPRESSIVE: ‘Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,’ said Djokovic, year-end No. 1 holder for a sixth time Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time. Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. “Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said. Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally