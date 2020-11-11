Much like one of his lofty leaps at the wall, Kyle Lewis soared above the field.
The center fielder for the Seattle Mariners won the American League Rookie of the Year award on Monday night, and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams took home the National League honor.
The 25-year-old Lewis received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He is the 12th unanimous winner of the American League award, joining a prestigious list that includes Carlton Fisk, Derek Jeter, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
Photo: AP
“It’s just a great first step for me and being in that category, it’s just really special,” Lewis said.
Williams made his own history, becoming the first pitcher to win Rookie of the Year without recording a save or making a start during his award-winning season, reflecting the increased importance of the bullpen in today’s game.
He is the first Rookie of the Year for Milwaukee since Ryan Braun in 2007.
Photo: AP
“I don’t really think that saves are the end-all be-all,” Williams said on a conference call during a vacation in Jamaica. “If I come up in the seventh inning and I go through one through five, I think that that can be pretty valuable as well.”
The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage.
He also made a couple of memorable plays in center, robbing Oakland’s Ramon Laureano of a grand slam on Sept. 14.
He is the first player to win the award for Seattle since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.
San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm tied for second in the National League balloting. Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert finished second in the American League race, followed by Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier.
