The Vietnamese Grand Prix was yesterday absent from a draft calendar for next year published by Formula One (F1) that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race’s future.
Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The absence of the grand prix on next year’s calendar has been attributed to local issues, although F1 did not give a reason or mention Vietnam in a statement setting out the planned season.
The BBC reported the decision not to host the race followed the arrest in August of Hanoi People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.
There has been no word from Vietnamese authorities on whether the race would make its belated debut next year.
The BBC report said that the move was triggered by the arrest of Chung, who struck the deal to host the race, for alleged “appropriation of secret state documents.”
Three others including his driver were arrested in the case, which is not related to the grand prix.
Chung, 53, was suspended as mayor two weeks before his arrest.
F1 has never before had more than 21 races in a season.
The sport said that it expected fans to be back at races after a 17-round season this year that was conducted either behind closed doors or with very limited attendance and mainly in Europe due to the coronavirus.
“We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honored,” F1 chairman and outgoing chief executive Chase Carey said.
“We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races, and our promoters increasingly recognize the need to move forward and manage the virus.”
The season is to start with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 21 next year, with Bahrain following a weekend later. It is to end in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 5.
