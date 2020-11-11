Cheng to change tactics after World Cup defeat

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s top-ranked female table tennis player, Cheng I-ching, yesterday said that she plans to adjust her game before the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals after losing in the quarter-finals of the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Monday.

“It has been a long time since I last competed in an international event. I did not have the right mindset and did not handle the tempo of the match well,” Cheng said.

Cheng won her first international match in more than eight months in the round-of-16 at the World Cup. She beat the US’ Wu Yue 11-5, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 in less than 26 minutes to reach the quarter-finals, which were held the same day.

Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching eyes a shot from Japan’s Mima Ito in their women’s singles final at the World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest on Feb. 23. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, the world No. 8 lost to world No. 25 Han Ying of Germany 12-10, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6, in a match that lasted nearly 1 hour, 3 minutes.

Cheng, who had her best World Cup performance in 2016 when she was a finalist, said that she failed to take advantage of her 2-1 lead, playing too safely and waiting for her opponent to make mistakes.

Despite the upset, Cheng said that she would work on refining her game before her mixed doubles partner, World No. 7 Lin Yun-ju, joins her for the ITTF Finals in Zhengzhou, China, from Thursday next week to Nov. 22.

Lin and four-time Olympian Chuang Chih-yuan are to compete in the Men’s World Cup in Waihai from Friday to Sunday.

Lin, 19, came third in his ITTF Men’s World Cup debut last year.