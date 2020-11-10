City, Liverpool share spoils as Kane joins 150 club

AFP, LONDON





Kevin de Bruyne on Sunday missed a penalty as Manchester City squandered their chance to close the gap on Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrated joining the English Premier League’s 150 club.

A win at the Etihad would have taken the Reds to the summit, but the battle between the two dominant powers of recent seasons ended 1-1.

That meant Leicester City clung on to top spot after leapfrogging the Spurs, who beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0, after a 1-0 win of their own at home to the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the late evening kickoff, Aston Villa hammered Arsenal 3-0, condemning manager Mikel Arteta’s men to their fourth defeat in six league games.

Liverpool made an aggressive start against City, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all in a fearsome-looking starting lineup.

The visitors went ahead in the 13th minute when Salah converted a penalty after Kyle Walker clipped Mane in the box, but City drew level just after the half-hour mark through Gabriel Jesus.

The home side were awarded a penalty themselves just before the interval after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, but De Bruyne skewed wide.

The draw left Liverpool in third place on 17 points.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and City manager Pep Guardiola united to push the case for five substitutes, the number allowed at the end of last season before a switch back to a maximum of three.

“We speak about how we have to fight again and again about five substitutions,” said Guardiola when asked about the subject of his post-match conversation with Klopp. “All around the world there is five substitutions. Here we believe we are a special league with just three players, we don’t protect the players.”

Klopp, who lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to an injury, accused Premier League chief executive Richard Masters of a “lack of leadership” over the matter.

“It’s not an advantage, it’s a necessity,” the Liverpool boss added.

Earlier, Kane headed in a late winner in a 1-0 victory against struggling West Brom to briefly lift manager Jose Mourinho’s side to the top of the table after their fourth win in five league games.

Only Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero have scored 150 Premier League goals in fewer appearances than Kane, who reached the landmark in his 218th match.

LA LIGA

Reuters, VALENCIA, Spain

Valencia forward Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties as his side beat La Liga champions Real Madrid 4-1 at home in an extraordinary match on Sunday.

Karim Benzema put Madrid ahead in the 23rd minute with a scorching strike from outside the area, but Valencia pulled level with the first of Soler’s three penalties after a most unusual turn of events.

Soler saw his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois and then hit the post on the rebound, while teammate Yunus Musah netted the loose ball, only to see the goal ruled out after a VAR review showed him encroaching in the area.

A re-take was ordered and Soler made no mistake at the second attempt.

Valencia took the lead before halftime through a freak own-goal from Raphael Varane, who unwittingly sent the ball flying over his head and just over the line.

Valencia kept up the momentum though and won two further penalties, for a foul by Marcelo on Maxi Gomez and a handball by Sergio Ramos.

Soler converted each time, becoming only the third player in the history of La Liga to score three penalties in a single match.