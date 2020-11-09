Authentic on Saturday upstaged race favorite Tiz The Law to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, to give trainer Bob Baffert a record-extending fourth win in the US$6 million showcase.
In one of the deepest fields for this event in years, Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez piloted Authentic to victory by a margin of two-and-a-half lengths in a race that was held in front of a mostly empty grandstand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authentic, who won the Kentucky Derby and finished runner-up at the Preakness Stakes, was in front by the first turn and never relinquished his lead as he pulled away during the final stretch.
Photo: AP
“We really were disappointed after the Preakness, I was sort of surprised, you know, but he’s a quirky horse,” said Baffert, who had a trio of entries in the race. “He’d been working unbelievable, they all were. I think Johnny really knows him well and once he got them in that rhythm, he’s just getting better and better.”
Improbable, also trained by Baffert, finished second, while Global Campaign was third in a field.
While Velazquez counts three Kentucky Derby wins among his five Triple Crown race wins, the victory marked the first time he triumphed in a Breeders’ Cup Classic.
“I’ve been chasing this race for quite awhile,” Velazquez said. “For me, it was just incredible. What a feeling. I don’t know what to say.”
The Uni-President Lions yesterday stayed alive in the Taiwan Series, shutting out the CTBC Brothers 6-0 in Tainan. With the Brothers ahead in the series 3-2, the Lions started the game with Canadian right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn, while Dominican pitcher Esmil Rogers started for CTBC. The Lions ignited their offense in the second inning after two outs against Rogers, with second baseman Lin Ching-kai tapping a liner for a single, followed by shortstop Lin Chu-chieh battling Rogers for a walk. With players on the first and second bases, catcher Lin Yu-le slammed a shot toward outfield for a double, driving both runners home for
The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win. To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville. When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings. In
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. “He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private
With design teams drawing on the aeronautics and aerodynamics expertise of Airbus and the McLaren Formula One team, the new superfast America’s Cup boats are harnessing the power of the wind like never before, a former professional sailor told reporters. Team New Zealand are to defend the America’s Cup in March off the coast of Auckland, with teams from Italy, the UK and the US battling in a challenger series through January and February for the right to face them. The regatta is to be sailed in new AC75 foiling monohulls that are capable of speeds of more than 50 knots (92.6kph)