Solskjaer fumes over ‘joke’ kickoff time as rampant Chelsea take third position

AFP, LONDON





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the scheduling of his team’s match against Everton on Saturday as an “absolute joke,” as Chelsea pummeled Sheffield United 4-1 to climb to third in the English Premier League.

United eased the pressure on their under-fire manager with a 3-1 win in the early kickoff at Goodison Park, but the Norwegian vented his fury at league chiefs after picking up fresh injuries.

Crystal Palace beat Leeds United 4-1 to make it three defeats in four for manager Marcelo Bielsa’s men before Chelsea came from behind to thump Sheffield United by the same scoreline.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes vies for the ball against Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure during their English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The main focus on Saturday was on whether United could bounce back after successive defeats, which raised fresh doubts over Solskjaer’s position at the club.

United only returned from their embarrassing UEFA Champions League loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the early hours of Thursday, but had to kick off at Goodison Park at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and new signing Edinson Cavani opened his account as United came from behind to beat the early-season pacesetters.

However, Solskjaer blamed the quick turnaround for injuries to Luke Shaw (hamstring), Victor Lindelof (back) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder).

“How can you expect players to perform to the best of their ability when you send them out at 12:30? Absolute joke,” he said.

“Our players were set up to fail today with the schedule,” he added. “I pushed my club to really fight the kickoff time on this one to give us at least half a chance, but it was quashed.”

Chelsea have hit their stride after their expensive summer rebuild and are now just one point behind Southampton and Liverpool, who were to play Manchester City yesterday.

Now unbeaten in six Premier League matches, they went behind early at Stamford Bridge when David McGoldrick’s neat flick put Sheffield United in front.

Yet they hit back quickly, with England forward Tammy Abraham slotting home from Mateo Kovacic’s cutback, and Ben Chilwell put Chelsea in front just past the half-hour mark.

Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva bagged his first Chelsea goal to put the Blues 3-1 up before Timo Werner blasted past Aaron Ramsdale to put the home side in total control.

“We are third,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told Sky Sports. “The players are the ones who deliver and deserve that first credit. They were amazing, all of them today. The balance of the team was good and it’s nice to see. We must continue. I really enjoyed watching it, but I know how football is.”

Leeds’ fine start to their first top-flight season after a 16-year absence is fading fast as they conceded four for the second time in a week at Crystal Palace.

Goals from Scott Dann and Eberechi Eze gave Palace a 2-0 lead before Patrick Bamford pulled one back, but an own goal from Leeds winger Helder Costa restored the home side’s two-goal cushion and Jordan Ayew completed the rout in the second half.

There was late drama as West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek scored the only goal in stoppage time, but the Hammers were grateful to a shocking penalty miss from Ademola Lookman with the last kick of the game to take all three points.

Lookman tried a “Panenka,” but scuffed his shot and Lukasz Fabianski had time to get back to his feet and save.