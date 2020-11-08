Roglic cements overall Vuelta a Espana lead before final 17th stage into Madrid

AFP, CIUDAD RODRIGO, Spain





Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana by finishing in second place in the 16th stage ahead of yesterday’s crucial penultimate stage.

Slovenian Roglic finished behind Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen to increase his advantage over Richard Carapaz to 45 seconds heading into the final weekend of the race that finishes in Madrid today.

Yesterday’s mountainous run represented the last chance for Carapaz and third-placed Hugh Carthy to threaten Team Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic for the title, with a 178.2km ride from Sequeros to the hilltop Alto de La Covatilla, before today’s processional stage into the Spanish capital.

Team Ineos rider Richard Carapaz, right, and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic, second right, compete in the 16th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, 162km from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I was a little bit short at the end, but it was a nice day for the whole team,” he said. “I think definitely today, six seconds, there is still a big day coming tomorrow — the decisive one. We just need to maintain focus and do our best and see what it means.”

Team Education First’s Cort, who won two stages at the 2016 Vuelta, edged an aggressive Roglic, while Portuguese rider Rui Costa came third at the finish line.

“I timed it pretty well,” Cort said. “I came through the last corner in a decent position and then I was sitting, looking for an opening. I found that with 200m to go and I went with everything I had.”

Team Burgos BH riders Angel Madrazo and Juan Felipe Osorio made the early break after less than 20km.

Their breakaway grew to include Frenchman Remi Cavagna and Australian Robert Stannard who extended their lead to five minutes over the peloton, with 100km left ahead of the two category climbs of the day.

With 39km remaining and with the breakaway up El Robledo, Cavagna went alone and was only caught by Stannard, as the peloton continued to eat into the advantage.

On the calm descent from the only sprint section of the day’s action, the lead was down to 20 seconds ahead of the final 30km before the pair were caught in the final 20km.

The peloton rushed into the western town of Cuidad Rodrigo under dry conditions, with Roglic near the front of the bunch and Cort tucked behind before turning on the gas to take the win from Costa.