Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana by finishing in second place in the 16th stage ahead of yesterday’s crucial penultimate stage.
Slovenian Roglic finished behind Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen to increase his advantage over Richard Carapaz to 45 seconds heading into the final weekend of the race that finishes in Madrid today.
Yesterday’s mountainous run represented the last chance for Carapaz and third-placed Hugh Carthy to threaten Team Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic for the title, with a 178.2km ride from Sequeros to the hilltop Alto de La Covatilla, before today’s processional stage into the Spanish capital.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I was a little bit short at the end, but it was a nice day for the whole team,” he said. “I think definitely today, six seconds, there is still a big day coming tomorrow — the decisive one. We just need to maintain focus and do our best and see what it means.”
Team Education First’s Cort, who won two stages at the 2016 Vuelta, edged an aggressive Roglic, while Portuguese rider Rui Costa came third at the finish line.
“I timed it pretty well,” Cort said. “I came through the last corner in a decent position and then I was sitting, looking for an opening. I found that with 200m to go and I went with everything I had.”
Team Burgos BH riders Angel Madrazo and Juan Felipe Osorio made the early break after less than 20km.
Their breakaway grew to include Frenchman Remi Cavagna and Australian Robert Stannard who extended their lead to five minutes over the peloton, with 100km left ahead of the two category climbs of the day.
With 39km remaining and with the breakaway up El Robledo, Cavagna went alone and was only caught by Stannard, as the peloton continued to eat into the advantage.
On the calm descent from the only sprint section of the day’s action, the lead was down to 20 seconds ahead of the final 30km before the pair were caught in the final 20km.
The peloton rushed into the western town of Cuidad Rodrigo under dry conditions, with Roglic near the front of the bunch and Cort tucked behind before turning on the gas to take the win from Costa.
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
The CTBC Brothers yesterday leveled the Taiwan Series with a 9-1 victory at home in Taichung, taking an early lead with two home runs from the Yueh brothers, while the Brothers added four late runs to defeat the Uni-President Lions. Dominican lefty Jose de Paula started Game 2 as pitcher for CTBC, while American Tim Melville was on the mound for the Lions. Lions batters scored first at the top of the second inning, when Taiwanese-Argentine outfielder Lin An-ko hit a single up the middle, and first baseman Kao Kuo-ching followed with a liner to the right side, to place runners at
The Uni-President Lions yesterday stayed alive in the Taiwan Series, shutting out the CTBC Brothers 6-0 in Tainan. With the Brothers ahead in the series 3-2, the Lions started the game with Canadian right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn, while Dominican pitcher Esmil Rogers started for CTBC. The Lions ignited their offense in the second inning after two outs against Rogers, with second baseman Lin Ching-kai tapping a liner for a single, followed by shortstop Lin Chu-chieh battling Rogers for a walk. With players on the first and second bases, catcher Lin Yu-le slammed a shot toward outfield for a double, driving both runners home for
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. “He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private