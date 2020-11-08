Skater Jin Boyang of China had no trouble adjusting to a new program and on Friday finished first in the Cup of China short program.
Jin, known for crowd-pleasing performances, received 103.94 points to finish comfortably ahead of Han Yan with 92.56. Yudong Chen was third with 75.74 points.
Skating to Trio in D and Mechanisms by Kirill Richter, the two-time world bronze medalist opened his routine with a quadruple lutz and followed with a quadruple toeloop-double toeloop combination. He also added a triple axel.
Photo: Reuters
“I did not have so much time to prepare for this competition and this is a new choreography,” Jin said. “I got the program and new skating boots at the end of September.”
“Two weeks ago, I performed this program for the first time at a test skate and today was only the second time,” Jin added.
The Cup of China is the second event of the International Skating Union’s (ISU) Grand Prix series, but has been scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no spectators allowed at the Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center.
The competition normally draws skaters from around the world, but was limited to domestic athletes because of travel restrictions.
The pandemic has forced Olympic qualifiers and other major international competitions in China to be canceled or relocated, but the staging of the ISU event is a sign that things are slowly returning to normal.
With the Beijing Olympics scheduled for February 2022, the Cup of China is being used by the China Skating Association to gauge the progress of some of its most promising skaters.
Chen Hongyi was first after the women’s short program with 64.63 points. Angel Li was second with 49.94 points, followed by Jin Minzhi with 47.75.
“I am quite satisfied with my performance and I was able to do what I do in my regular practice,” Chen said. “I was a little nervous after not competing in a while and I think I need to get used to the lights and the atmosphere again. It was good that we had two test skates before in my team.”
In ice dancing, Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu held a comfortable lead after the rhythm dance with 84.23 points. Chen Hong and Sun Zhouming were second with 76.57 points, followed by Ning Wangqi and Wang Chao with 69.07.
Peng Cheng and Jin Yang led after the pairs short program with 75.62 points. Wang Yuchen and Huang Yihang were second with 63.56 points, followed by Zhu Daizifei and Liu Yuhang with 54.37.
The next round of the ISU Grand Prix series is the Rostelecom Cup in Russia to be held on Nov. 20 to 22.
