Japan’s Uchimura sees positive in false positive

Reuters, TOKYO





Japanese gymnastics star Kohei Uchimura, whose false positive test for COVID-19 last week briefly appeared to threaten a four-nation meet that is a key test for the Tokyo Olympics, yesterday said that it was all good experience in preparing for the Games.

The winner of three Olympic gold medals, Uchimura is among 30 gymnasts from Japan, the US, China and Russia, competing in today’s meet.

It is to be the first international event at a Tokyo Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to COVID-19.

The one-off friendly event is seen as a crucial trial run for having international athletes travel to and compete in Japan safely during the Olympics, which will bring about 11,000 athletes to Tokyo.

A few international matches have been held in some sports recently, but they remain rare.

Uchimura, whose false positive test alarmed organizers and forced practice to be halted as Japanese athletes were retested, said that it felt as if “time had stopped,” but was ultimately useful.

“If you think of heading for the Olympics in this irregular situation, I think it was a really good experience,” he told an online news conference. “We need to be able to perform under any circumstances, especially given the pandemic.”

The strict coronavirus control measures include daily testing.

“This is the first international meet to be held in Japan and for the Olympics to come off we need this to go successfully,” he added.

Yesterday, gymnasts from all four nations practiced at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium under the suspended roof of architect Kengo Tange’s masterpiece, built for the 1964 Olympics.