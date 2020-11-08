Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the sixth time.
Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him the top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week.
Djokovic also ended the season as world No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” Djokovic said.
Winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had already moved past Sampras’ tally of 286 weeks in the top spot in September.
Djokovic can go past all-time record-holder Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks on March 8 next year.
“To finish the year as No. 1 is one of the most impressive achievements in our sport, one which requires sustained excellence across the season,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “To see Novak achieve this for the sixth time and match Pete’s record is simply incredible, and he continues to cement his place in the history books.”
Djokovic has compiled a 39-3 winning season, picking up four titles: the Australian Open — for a record eighth time — the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Cincinnati Masters and the Italian Open.
However, he was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball, before his bid to win a second Roland Garros ended in a tame defeat to Nadal in the final.
Djokovic was virtually assured of ending the season on top of the rankings when he reached the quarter-finals in Vienna last month.
He was stunned 6-2, 6-1 by Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego in the Austrian capital, suffering the heaviest loss of his career in a best-of-three sets clash.
“I have done what I came here for, securing the No. 1 — and I’m completely fine with today’s result,” he said to some consternation.
Later this month, Djokovic would attempt to secure a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals trophy in London.
