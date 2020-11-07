Lille OSC’s Yusuf Yazici on Thursday brought AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic down to earth with a bump as he tapped home all three goals in a 3-0 UEFA Europa League victory over the seven-time European champions.
The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic was a big story in the early part of the season when he fired seven goals in four league games to take the Italian giants to the top of Serie A, but Yazici, who has yet to start in Ligue 1 play this season, stole the show with his hat-trick at the San Siro.
Yazici’s goals put Lille, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, one point ahead of Milan, who lost for the first time since soccer returned from the first COVID-19 lockdown.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I thought we could be more dangerous, but — against such a fast team — once we went 2-0 behind, the game got complicated. They punished us for every mistake,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli after his side’s 24-match unbeaten run came to an end. “[Ibrahimovic] was not satisfied with the team’s performance, nor his own.”
Yazici, 23, opened the scoring when he won and scored a soft-looking penalty in the 22nd minute.
He doubled the away side’s lead nine minutes after the break when his hopeful strike bobbled over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s early dive, and then twisted the knife three minutes later when he confidently finished a counterattack.
Incredibly it was Yazici’s second Europa League hat-trick of the season, following his treble in Lille’s 4-1 win over AC Sparta Prague in the opening round of fixtures, taking his European tally to six.
Kelechi Iheanacho was the star for Leicester City as they made it three wins from three with their 4-0 thumping of Portuguese side SC Braga in a match that was never in doubt from the moment that the Nigerian opened the scoring in the 21st minute.
He took his second with a long-range effort three minutes after the break, before providing a cross for Dennis Praet to tap home for a third and ending the match as a contest.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
The CTBC Brothers yesterday leveled the Taiwan Series with a 9-1 victory at home in Taichung, taking an early lead with two home runs from the Yueh brothers, while the Brothers added four late runs to defeat the Uni-President Lions. Dominican lefty Jose de Paula started Game 2 as pitcher for CTBC, while American Tim Melville was on the mound for the Lions. Lions batters scored first at the top of the second inning, when Taiwanese-Argentine outfielder Lin An-ko hit a single up the middle, and first baseman Kao Kuo-ching followed with a liner to the right side, to place runners at
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. “He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private