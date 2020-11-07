Lille bring Milan to earth with 3-0 win

AFP, PARIS





Lille OSC’s Yusuf Yazici on Thursday brought AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic down to earth with a bump as he tapped home all three goals in a 3-0 UEFA Europa League victory over the seven-time European champions.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic was a big story in the early part of the season when he fired seven goals in four league games to take the Italian giants to the top of Serie A, but Yazici, who has yet to start in Ligue 1 play this season, stole the show with his hat-trick at the San Siro.

Yazici’s goals put Lille, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, one point ahead of Milan, who lost for the first time since soccer returned from the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Lille OSC’s Yusuf Yazici, front, scores a penalty-kick against AC Milan in their UEFA Europa League Group H match at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I thought we could be more dangerous, but — against such a fast team — once we went 2-0 behind, the game got complicated. They punished us for every mistake,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli after his side’s 24-match unbeaten run came to an end. “[Ibrahimovic] was not satisfied with the team’s performance, nor his own.”

Yazici, 23, opened the scoring when he won and scored a soft-looking penalty in the 22nd minute.

He doubled the away side’s lead nine minutes after the break when his hopeful strike bobbled over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s early dive, and then twisted the knife three minutes later when he confidently finished a counterattack.

Incredibly it was Yazici’s second Europa League hat-trick of the season, following his treble in Lille’s 4-1 win over AC Sparta Prague in the opening round of fixtures, taking his European tally to six.

Kelechi Iheanacho was the star for Leicester City as they made it three wins from three with their 4-0 thumping of Portuguese side SC Braga in a match that was never in doubt from the moment that the Nigerian opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

He took his second with a long-range effort three minutes after the break, before providing a cross for Dennis Praet to tap home for a third and ending the match as a contest.