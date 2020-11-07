Belgian Jasper Philipsen on Thursday won the 15th stage of the Vuelta a Espana after a grueling 230km hilly route from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria lasting more than six hours in persistent rain and a constant headwind.
Overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia retained his 39 second lead over Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, as both riders crossed the line along with Philipsen in an 84-man peloton, meaning that there was no change to the general classification standings.
Italian rider Mattia Cattaneo launched a solo attack from the breakaway group with 30km remaining and, at one point, had a 90-second lead, but was reeled in during the final phase of the stage.
UAE Team Emirates rider Philipsen waited before attacking German Pascal Ackermann in the uphill finish and kept in front before crossing the line for his first Grand Tour win, joyfully punching the air before embracing his teammates.
“It’s amazing,” Philipsen said. “I can’t describe how happy I am with this victory. It means a lot to me. I’ve been waiting all the Vuelta for the right moment and today this moment was unexpected.”
Roglic was simply glad that the punishing stage was over after tackling unforgiving conditions, made worse by the Vuelta being moved from its traditional date on the calendar at the end of the Spanish summer to winter due to the COVID-19 disruption.
“It was a hard day,” he said. “I’m really happy that now it is behind us. I don’t know how enjoyable it was. It was a hard pace... fast all day long and the cold and rain. A big and tough day is behind us.”
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
The CTBC Brothers yesterday leveled the Taiwan Series with a 9-1 victory at home in Taichung, taking an early lead with two home runs from the Yueh brothers, while the Brothers added four late runs to defeat the Uni-President Lions. Dominican lefty Jose de Paula started Game 2 as pitcher for CTBC, while American Tim Melville was on the mound for the Lions. Lions batters scored first at the top of the second inning, when Taiwanese-Argentine outfielder Lin An-ko hit a single up the middle, and first baseman Kao Kuo-ching followed with a liner to the right side, to place runners at
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. “He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private