At Vuelta, Philipsen takes first Grand Tour stage win

Reuters, PUEBLA DE SANABRIA, Spain





Belgian Jasper Philipsen on Thursday won the 15th stage of the Vuelta a Espana after a grueling 230km hilly route from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria lasting more than six hours in persistent rain and a constant headwind.

Overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia retained his 39 second lead over Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, as both riders crossed the line along with Philipsen in an 84-man peloton, meaning that there was no change to the general classification standings.

Italian rider Mattia Cattaneo launched a solo attack from the breakaway group with 30km remaining and, at one point, had a 90-second lead, but was reeled in during the final phase of the stage.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic, right, competes in the 15th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, 230.8km from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

UAE Team Emirates rider Philipsen waited before attacking German Pascal Ackermann in the uphill finish and kept in front before crossing the line for his first Grand Tour win, joyfully punching the air before embracing his teammates.

“It’s amazing,” Philipsen said. “I can’t describe how happy I am with this victory. It means a lot to me. I’ve been waiting all the Vuelta for the right moment and today this moment was unexpected.”

Roglic was simply glad that the punishing stage was over after tackling unforgiving conditions, made worse by the Vuelta being moved from its traditional date on the calendar at the end of the Spanish summer to winter due to the COVID-19 disruption.

“It was a hard day,” he said. “I’m really happy that now it is behind us. I don’t know how enjoyable it was. It was a hard pace... fast all day long and the cold and rain. A big and tough day is behind us.”