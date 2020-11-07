Connectivity becomes a sports commodity

AFP, PARIS





When runner Spiros Louis of Greece lit the flame under the Olympic ideal by winning the first marathon in the 1896 Olympic Games, he did it fueled on a Mediterranean diet.

Louis was a water carrier by trade, but reports of that historic first marathon — which started in the town of Marathon — recount that he made a pit stop on the outskirts of Athens to say hello to his girlfriend and drink a glass of wine.

Things have changed since then and it is difficult to imagine what Louis, or his girlfriend, would have to say about a modern dietary regime for athletes that has moved from red wine to Bluetooth — and not just diet, for every aspect of a top athlete’s performance is monitored by some form of artificial intelligence.

Everything — heart rate, blood sugar, sleep — is being checked by somebody, or something. The devices are discreet as possible — under the jersey, on the arm, around the wrist — but are precious tools in honing performance.

“Today, the number of technological advances, which make it possible to follow the physiological state of an athlete, is exploding,” said Gael Guilhem, director of the Sport, Expertise and Performance Laboratory at the French Institute of Sport (Insep).

The object is to collect personal data so that nothing is left to chance and each parameter of preparation can be perfected.

“At Insep, we have a unit that meets every two weeks to study all of the requests from companies. We have about 10 per week on average,” Guilhem said.

There are GPS trackers that follow the movements of rugby players, smart shin guards for soccer players that count calories expended and times the ball is touched, and sensors that analyze the blood, sweat and saliva of runners — the applications seem limitless in the quest to optimize performance.

One of the latest innovations is the Supersapiens app that uses a sensor to measure blood glucose. Already used by leading cycling teams Jumbo-Visma, Ineos and Canyon-SRAM, it promises to “revolutionize” energy management.

Inspired by devices used by diabetics, it comes in the form of a patch stuck on the arm and measures the level of glucose in the blood in real time to tell the athlete when to eat.

App founder Phil Southerland maintains that it helps maximize the management of effort and recovery.

“There’s an easy insertion process. It stays on for up to 14 days and sends a signal via Bluetooth to our app,” Southerland said. “Within the app, you see not just where your glucose is, but more importantly the direction it is going in. So if you’re an athlete and you see it is going up, you know: ‘I don’t need to eat right now.’”

A diabetic himself and boss of the Team Novo Nordisk cycling team, Southerland quickly understood the value of such a device for professional athletes.

“What we are bringing is like a fuel gauge for athletes,” he said. “It is incredibly important for athletes.”

Science has become vital for athletes, but human contact still remains “fundamental,” Guilhem said.

“While technology can shed light, there is no doubt that it cannot answer all of the questions that high-performance athletes ask themselves,” he said.

Perhaps there is still room for the roadside glass of wine.