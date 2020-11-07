Packers pummel 49ers 34-17

DEPLETED ROSTER: The San Francisco 49ers have been hit hard by injuries to key players and this week lost additional players to COVID-19 protocol lapses

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Aaron Rodgers on Thursday fired four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers cruised to a 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, whose roster was depleted by injuries and COVID-19 difficulties.

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards, as the visiting Packers dominated the contest at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to improve to 6-2 overall.

The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries to key players and this week lost additional players to COVID-19 protocol lapses, which at one point put Thursday’s clash in jeopardy.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers in their NFL game in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday. Photo: AP

“It was one of those games — a little bit strange, but fun to come out on top,” Rodgers said. “We have a lot of pride, and we went out and executed the way we expected to.”

The 49ers on Wednesday shut down their Santa Clara workout facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne was investigated over mask protocols, but tested negative for COVID-19. He was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list.

San Francisco was already missing a number of key players: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle sprain), tight end George Kittle (foot), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jeff Wilson (ankle).

Green Bay were dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own, as Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon were out due to COVID-19 protocols.

“It was a different game. The teams were depleted on both sides of the ball,” Rodgers said. “I don’t feel sorry for anybody in this league. That’s the way it goes.”

Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown for Green Bay.

Adams also had more than 150 receiving yards for the third time this year.

Green Bay have scored at least 30 points in all six of their wins this season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught two touchdown passes, while Marcedes Lewis had a scoring reception for the Packers, who put up 405 total yards.

Nick Mullens, who started in place of Garoppolo, had 291 yards and one touchdown on 22-of-35 passing, but also tossed an interception for San Francisco.

The Packers controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes, while moving a game ahead of the Chicago Bears (5-3) in the National Football Conference’s North Division.