The NBA wants to be back next month. The NHL is aiming to resume games in January. Baseball’s spring training might begin in February, like normal.
They almost certainly would not be in bubbles if and when any or all of that happens.
However, many of the lessons learned from being in some form of a bubble environment — where the NBA, NHL and MLB each crowned a champion after finding a way to finish their seasons in most unusual circumstances — could apply to whatever the new definition of normal is for those and other sports.
A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon.
Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some commonsense solutions to virus issues in the real world.
“The testing isn’t what made it successful, the testing sort of showed that it was successful,” said NBA senior vice president David Weiss, who helped oversee all the health and safety efforts at the Walt Disney World bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. “But the thing that made it successful in the first place was the adherence to all those protocols that most people can follow most of the time in their lives.”
There was no magic bullet in the NBA or NHL bubbles: Masks were worn, hand sanitizing was stressed constantly and social distancing was required at all times.
The NBA had teams in the bubble for three months, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning that title.
The NHL playoff bubble lasted 65 days, from the time teams arrived in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, until Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup.
Officials from both leagues said that mask, distancing and other protocols were still being followed strictly on the final day.
“It was unique, but hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.
Even as COVID-19 numbers are spiking again across much of the US, experts do not think it is a pipe dream to have fans, even indoors, with a combination of some screening, masks, distancing and planning how they enter and exit.
“Rapid testing would really change the number of people that you can bring in safely,” said Ryan Demmer, a University of Minnesota associate professor of epidemiology and community health.
“It’s hard to say what the exact number would be. I would not feel comfortable with a full stadium, but maybe instead of 10 or 15 percent, you could get to 50 or 60 percent, which is still pretty meaningful in terms of revenues,” he said.
That is a huge part of the what-happens-next equation. The NHL estimates half of its revenue comes from ticket holders, while the MLB says it missed revenue projections by about US$3 billion and the NBA missed its financial mark by US$1.5 billion.
Finding ways to get more fans into games — safely — going forward is paramount.
“We understand what happens with fans is going to be a product of what happens with the virus, what decisions public health authorities make in terms of mass gatherings,” baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said last month. “It is a huge issue for us in terms of the economics of the game.”
The one area where everyone agrees: If fans are coming back, they will be in masks.
Harvard University’s John Spengler, who participated in a ventilation study of ice rinks at Purdue University, said that there are significant carbon dioxide discharges from players and that there is no substitution for mask-wearing among those in the stands to prevent the spread of something as contagious as COVID-19.
“Some of the basics that we saw around really consistent use of masks, really focusing on distance, really being careful about settings that involve eating and drinking and really rigorous and hygiene and cleaning, you saw all of that,” Weiss said.
“That adds up to a lot of protection,” he said.
