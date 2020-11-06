Rafael Nadal on Wednesday became the fourth man to win 1,000 Tour-level matches by beating Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters, while Diego Schwartzman and Alexander Zverev also reached the third round.
The 34-year-old, who won a record-extending 13th French Open title across Paris at Roland Garros last month, followed Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl in reaching the 1,000 mark.
The Spaniard had to fight back against fellow Spanish veteran Lopez, 39, but did enough to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
Photo: AFP
Nadal was given a special presentation to celebrate his achievement after the match in a near-empty Bercy Arena, with the event being played behind closed doors after France entered its second COVID-19 lockdown last week.
“It has been a special moment. I know it’s a very special number, 1000,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.
“Even if it’s not the same to celebrate something like this without a crowd, I enjoyed it with ATP, with the president of the French Federation, Guy Forget, supervisor and the ball boys,” he said. “I enjoyed it and just can say thanks to all of them to make this moment a little bit more special.”
The top seed, bidding for a first Paris Masters title, is to face Jordan Thompson in the third round after the Australian beat Croatia’s Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Taking the trophy in Paris this week would see Nadal equal Novak Djokovic’s record of 36 Masters titles.
Earlier on Wednesday, Argentinian Schwartzman moved within two wins of sealing a debut appearance at the ATP Tour Finals in London by beating Richard Gasquet.
The 28-year-old Schwartzman was too strong for France’s Gasquet, taking a 7-5, 6-3 victory, and next faces Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16.
Schwartzman would secure the final spot at the season-ending tournament by reaching the semi-finals in Paris, but would qualify even if he fails to do so, as long as neither Pablo Carreno Busta nor Milos Raonic win the title.
“I have it in my hands, but I have to say that I’m watching the other matches,” the sixth seed said.
“I want to be there so I’m doing my best on court,” he added.
The Tour Finals start on Sunday next week.
After the match, Schwartzman wrote a message of support for Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, who had brain surgery on Wednesday, on a courtside camera.
“I love football, and he’s Argentinian, so every place you go, everyone knows Argentina because of Maradona, and that’s why I put ‘Fuerza Diego,’” Schwartzman said.
US Open runner-up Zverev continued his excellent run of form by cruising past Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour.
The fourth-seeded German, who won back-to-back titles in Cologne last month, is to face Adrian Mannarino in round three.
Zverev, who has won three Masters titles in his career, broke twice in each set to extend his winning streak to nine matches.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the last 16 after Kevin Anderson retired injured from their encounter.
The Russian is next to play Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-5, for a last-eight place.
South African Anderson quit when 5-2 down in an opening-set tie-break, with the tournament medical service saying the former Wimbledon and US Open runner-up suffered a thigh injury.
The 24-year-old Medvedev is yet to reach an ATP final this year after winning four titles and finishing runner-up five times last year.
Raonic kept his slim Tour Finals hopes alive with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The Canadian, who lost the 2014 Bercy final to Djokovic, next plays 91st-ranked American Marcos Giron.
In-form Russian Andrey Rublev made short work of his second-round tie against Moldova’s Radu Albot, winning 6-2, 6-1.
Rublev is the first player this year to reach 40 wins.
