Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona on Tuesday underwent successful brain surgery for a blood clot in a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires, his doctor said.
“We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery,” Leopoldo Luque said. “It’s under control. There’s a little drainage [of blood]. He’ll remain under observation.”
On Monday, FIFA World Cup winner Maradona had been taken to hospital in La Plata — where he is the coach of top flight side Gimnasia y Esgrima — for a series of tests after feeling unwell.
A scan revealed the blood clot and on Tuesday, he was transferred to the specialist clinic in a northern neighborhood of the capital.
Maradona, who turned 60 on Friday last week, has experienced ill health before. He has survived two heart attacks, and also contracted hepatitis and undergone gastric bypass surgery.
Groups of fans congregated outside the clinic with banners showing Maradona that read: “Come on, Diego!”
“I came with my wife to support the greatest player of all time,” fan Oscar Medina said.
“I feel very sad and impotent, but we’re going to stay by his side until the last day,” another fan, Matias Di Sciosio, said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Luque said that it was “a routine operation,” and that Maradona was “lucid” and “calm.”
